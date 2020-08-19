7 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon is looking to push 

The year 2020 has been an unexpected one for everyone, and that includes WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. With the world being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was also massively affected by it as they had to shift all the weekly shows and PPVs to the WWE Performance Center without fans.

Recently, an investor meeting was held where Vince McMahon addressed the declining ratings of Monday Night RAW and mentioned that WWE is looking to build and push new Superstars. Without any doubt, the WWE roster consists of several exceptional talents who can be highly successful if given a chance to prove themselves.

Let's take a look at the seven WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon is looking to push currently. Be sure to comment down and let us know your opinion on the same.

#7 Asuka

The 2020 Miss Money in the Bank, Asuka has had a relatively successful year so far. After winning the MITB match, she was crowned the new RAW Women's Champion on the next night as Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and stepped-away for the time being.

Asuka is being considered to be the next big female Superstar for Monday Night RAW during the absence of The Man and Vince McMahon believes in her a lot.

Also, former Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman was very high on Asuka.

With the departure of Paul Heyman from the position of the Executive Director of the Red brand of WWE, there were many speculations on what it would mean for the push of Asuka? Thankfully, according to a recent report, Vince McMahon is still high on the former NXT Women's Champion.

“He [Vince] is still high on Asuka, she won’t be hurt with Heyman gone”.

Asuka recently dropped her RAW Women's Championship to Sasha Banks. But she is all set to challenge both Bayley and Sasha Banks for their SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship respectively at WWE SummerSlam. Will she come out as a double champion? We'll have to wait and watch!