7 WWE Superstars who aren't ready to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020

There will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches on May 10th.

While there can only be two winners, these are the WWE superstars who shouldn't be winning

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Aleister Black could be involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match

As things stand right now, Money in the Bank 2020 is the next stop after WrestleMania 36. While there were rumors about the show potentially being postponed, the expectation is for the PPV to proceed as expected in the WWE Performance Center or an undisclosed location that WWE could book instead.

Money in the Bank is undoubtedly the most important "Non-Big-4" PPV of the year and as we've seen, winning the MITB briefcase can change a Superstars' career.

Just like last year, the two MITB ladder matches are expected to be competed between an even number of competitors from RAW or SmackDown (usually 3 or 4 each) and winning the briefcase all but guarantees (with a few exceptions) World Championship or Women's Championship success.

In both matches, we expect a fresh field of competitors, but only one person can win. Here are seven Superstars who aren't ready to win the MITB briefcase in 2020:

#7. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been absent for a while

Mustafa Ali is a Superstar who was absent throughout WrestleMania season and there's no news yet as to when he'll return. However, given his extended hiatus, Ali could end up returning post-WrestleMania for a Money in the Bank program.

He's the perfect Superstar for a ladder match and his athleticism makes him an exciting addition. Last year, he was on the verge of winning until Brock Lesnar randomly appeared and knocked him off to win the briefcase.

We hope to see Ali return on time for MITB, but he should be a competitor whose role is to make the match better and not win it. He's simply not ready for that big a push yet. However, another year with consistent booking can do wonders.

1 / 7 NEXT