7 WWE Superstars who could be gone by the end of 2019

J. Carpenter FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 226 // 10 May 2019, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for The Beast Incarnate?

There has never been a time in the history of professional wrestling where the level of competition has been so intense. The sport is younger and faster than we have ever witnessed, which is resulting in a much more entertaining product...or at least it should be that way. While there are certainly some incredible athletes waiting in the wings, there needs to be some room made for these young stars to truly shine on the main stage.

Combined with the fact that some WWE Superstars are nearing the end of their respective careers, there are also some who have plenty of fuel left in their tank, yet they are simply not happy with their status at the company. With that said, I believe we will soon see a significant amount of current WWE Superstars making their exit. Here's a look at 7 WWE Superstars whom I believe will be gone by the end of 2019.

#7 Harper

There is so much untapped potential here.

There is a new series on the WWE Network, which is titled "Formerly Known As." Basically, it features various WWE Superstars and chronicles their journey to WWE. Seth Rollins, Matt Hardy, and Bayley are some of the Superstars featured in this series. One of the newest episodes to be released features Luke Harper, or as he is now simply known as "Harper." In this episode, you'll follow Harper on an interesting journey from the back alleys and armories in Rochester, New York, through his time with Chikara and into Japan and so on...finally landing in the WWE.

If you do watch this episode, you'll notice that the normally quiet and intimidating monster that we have grown to know, is now opening and speaking candidly about his life, his career and how grateful he is to be a WWE Superstar. At one point Harper even gets a bit emotional while talking about his journey. One thing was made clear and that was that Luke Harper definitely wants to be a WWE Superstar.

When you look at the main rosters, one of the Superstars who sticks out as someone who has not been able to show fans his true potential. We witnessed signs of greatness during his incredible run with The Wyatt Family, but not much has developed for Harper since then and that is really a shame. On April 16, 2019, Luke Harper posted on Twitter that he had indeed asked for his release from the company.

In that tweet, Harper expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and stated that both he and the company felt the time was right. It is my opinion that this is a result of WWE's creative brass not giving Harper a fair shot as a singles competitor. Harper will likely move on to another promotion and have a plethora of success. This is sad, unfortunate and is solely the fault of Vince and company.

1 / 7 NEXT