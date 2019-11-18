7 WWE Superstars you didn't know were married

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 17:34 IST

Both of these monster heels have a beautiful relationship off-screen!

Week in and week out, fans and analysts are used to watching our favorite WWE Superstars on TV all the time. Even though kayfabe is hardly a thing anymore with the scripted nature of pro-wrestling now being well known, we still often forget that the Superstars we see on our TV are characters played by actual human beings.

Being a WWE Superstar isn't an easy task. One has to be on the road for a massive part of the year, away from families and loved ones. While there are lucky ones like Daniel Bryan-Brie Bella, Miz-Maryse, etc. who have managed to find their soulmates within WWE, there are others who have a partner, outside the company.

We often read about the popular power couples of WWE, but many are unaware of the other Superstars who are also married. So without further ado, let's take a look at seven of those couples. Be sure to let us know how many of these you knew about in the comments section below.

#7 Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans with her family!

'The Sassy Southern Belle' Lacey Evans has had an impactful debut year on the main roster. Starting off her journey with a massive feud against Becky Lynch for the RAW women's title, she has been a prominent part of the Women's Division ever since.

Alongside Natalya, Evans made history by competing in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia at the recently concluded Crown Jewel PPV. While Evans has been playing the character of a massive heel on our screen, she is much different in real-life, as evidenced by her emotions during the historic Crown Jewel match.

Lacey Evans (Real Name: Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is married to her high-school sweetheart, who currently works for a construction company. The couple have been together for the last 15 years and also have a beautiful daughter named Summer.

