8 biggest WWE Superstars from the 2016 SmackDown roster: Where are they now?

In July 2016, WWE reintroduced the brand-split concept by assigning separate rosters to WWE RAW and SmackDown. A special WWE Draft took place just before the Battleground premium live event to determine the brand status of the superstars.

While RAW acquired Stephanie McMahon as the brand's commissioner, SmackDown was blessed with the appointment of Shane McMahon. Stephanie chose Mick Foley as RAW's general manager. On the other hand, Shane O'Mac selected Daniel Bryan to help him run things smoothly on the blue brand.

WWE SmackDown, in particular, rose to new heights post the 2016 Draft. There were new faces, new champions, and a fresh outlook on how to book storylines. This era is considered by many to be one of the greatest in the blue brand's long history.

Several superstars were instrumental in making SmackDown the 'A' show of WWE after the reintroduction of separate rosters. In this article, let's look at eight such top superstars from the 2016 SmackDown roster and see where they are now.

#8. Dolph Ziggler rose to prominence in the summer of 2016

After being picked up by SmackDown in the 2016 Draft, Dolph Ziggler once again found himself in the world championship picture. On the first SmackDown episode of the "new" era, Ziggler won a star-studded six-pack challenge to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship.

He had a decent rivalry with reigning champion Dean Ambrose, which culminated in a match at SummerSlam. He then moved into a program with the then Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, which became one of the most memorable rivalries of 2016.

Where is Dolph Ziggler nowadays?

The Showoff hasn't appeared on WWE television since April. In his last appearance, which came on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Ziggler lost his NXT Championship to Bron Breakker.

Before this loss, the former world champion enjoyed a brief stint in WWE's developmental brand, where he feuded with Breakker and Ciampa.

#7. Alexa Bliss made her debut in 2016 as part of SmackDown

Alexa Bliss was one of the few selected NXT Superstars who were called up to the main roster after the 2016 Draft.

It didn't take her long to make a lasting impression on the WWE Universe. She captured the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than six months of her debut, establishing herself as the face of the blue brand's women's division.

She went on to have exciting feuds with Becky Lynch and Naomi before being moved over to RAW in the 2017 Superstar Shakeup.

Where is Alexa Bliss nowadays?

After a long hiatus, Alexa Bliss recently made her much-awaited return to WWE RAW. She defeated former WWE official Sonya Deville in her first match back and has been on a roll since then. She seems to have dropped her supernatural persona and is now being portrayed in a positive role.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Goddess scored a pinfall victory over Doudrop to keep her momentum going. If she continues to run through the RAW roster, Bliss will soon find herself back in the RAW Women's Championship picture.

#6. The Miz reached the peak of his career in 2016

The Miz is one of the primary reasons why SmackDown reached unimaginable heights of popularity during the summer of 2016. The A-Lister brought new life into the blue brand's mid-card division during his reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

From his unforgettable verbal duels with Daniel Bryan to his breathtaking bouts with Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose, The Miz truly solidified himself as one of WWE's most versatile talents during this particular phase.

Where is The Miz nowadays?

The Miz is currently part of the WWE RAW roster. He has recently been working with other heels such as Theory, Veer Mahaan, and Ciampa against Mustafa Ali.

He teamed up with internet celebrity Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 to take on The Mysterios in a winning effort. After the contest, The A-Lister attacked Logan from behind, laying the seeds for a future rivalry.

#5. Randy Orton was an integral part of the 2016 SmackDown roster

The summer of 2016 was quite eventful for Randy Orton. The Viper was picked by the blue brand in the second round of The Draft.

After suffering an infamous loss against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Orton turned heel to join The Wyatt Family. It was a fruitful decision, as The Viper went on to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as part of the group.

He also came out victorious in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Ultimately, Orton betrayed Bray Wyatt by burning the Wyatt Family Compound that contained "the spirit of Sister Abigail." The two men then clashed at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship, where The Legend Killer became a 13-time World Champion.

Where is Randy Orton nowadays?

Randy Orton is currently part of the RK-BRO tag team alongside Riddle. The duo recently collided against The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns' involvement led to RK-BRO losing their RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Legend Killer is currently out with a storyline injury, with reports suggesting he is dealing with some back problems. However, he is expected to return very soon.

#4. Becky Lynch was the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch's initial run on SmackDown was memorable as the Irish star was selected as the No.1 female Draft pick of the blue brand. At the 2016 Backlash premium live event, The Man created history by becoming the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion.

Before getting dethroned at TLC 2016, Lynch had an exciting feud with Alexa Bliss. She continued to be involved in compelling programs with The Goddess and Mickie James even after her title loss.

At WrestleMania 33, The Man participated in a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was eventually won by Naomi.

Where is Becky Lynch nowadays?

Becky Lynch is currently amongst WWE's biggest mainstream superstars. She presently dons a heel persona on the red brand. Lynch refers to herself as "Big Time Becks," embracing the huge success she has achieved in the last few years.

She recently lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, who also ended her illustrious RAW Women's Championship reign. Thankfully for The Man, she'll have another opportunity to reclaim her title when she faces Belair and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell.

#3. Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) was Smackdown's top star in 2016

Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) went through one of the best phases of his career in 2016. After becoming the WWE Champion at Money in the Bank, Moxley joined the SmackDown roster as the brand's No.1 draft pick.

The Lunatic Fringe proceeded to have some high-quality feuds with Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Around the same time, the AEW Superstar formed an infamous partnership with James Ellsworth.

Although Jon lost his championship at Backlash 2016, he continued to feature in the world title picture until the end of the year.

Where is Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) nowadays?

Jon Moxley is currently an integral part of the AEW roster. He joined the promotion in 2019 and has been one of their biggest stars ever since. Since his arrival, Moxley has taken down numerous world-class individuals, thus establishing himself as a certified megastar.

Right now, The Purveyor of Violence is part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal. The group recently teamed up with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz at AEW Double or Nothing to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society in a chaotic Anarchy in The Arena match.

Unfortunately, Moxley and Co. came up short in this encounter. However, the faction will look to avenge the bitter loss soon, possibly in a Blood & Guts match.

#2. John Cena won his 16th world championship as part of SmackDown

After joining the blue brand in the summer of 2016, John Cena set his sights on winning the 16th world championship of his career.

However, he had to overcome several obstacles to achieve this milestone. He suffered a crushing loss at the hands of AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2016. The Cenation Leader then faced Styles and Dean Ambrose at No Mercy in a Triple Threat match.

Surprisingly, Cena was the one who ate the pin in this contest. The Franchise Player then took some time off before returning on the final SmackDown episode of 2016. He proposed to face the WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble 2017 event. AJ Styles later accepted Cena's challenge.

Following a hard-hitting battle full of mind-blowing moves and innovative reversals, Cena put down Styles for good to become the world champion for the 16th time in his career.

Where is John Cena nowadays?

John Cena no longer performs in WWE on a full-time basis. He is presently focusing on his Hollywood career, with his tight schedule not allowing him to make frequent appearances in WWE.

But his love for pro wrestling keeps bringing The Cenation Leader back to WWE. Last year, John Cena returned to WWE for a memorable "Summer of Cena" run. This three-month-long run witnessed Cena work with many new talents in dark matches and weekly segments.

He also renewed his rivalry with Roman Reigns during this phase, which culminated in a high-stakes SummerSlam main event. Although Cena didn't win the Universal Championship, he received high praise from the WWE Universe for his performance in the contest.

#1. AJ Styles established himself as a main event talent on SmackDown

If moving to WWE SmackDown in 2016 changed someone's career the most, it is undoubtedly AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble premium live event. However, his initial months on the WWE roster saw Styles struggle to find his identity. He was involved in high-profile storylines but wasn't portrayed like the star he has always been.

Ultimately, he moved over to WWE SmackDown in July 2016. It proved to be a career-defining move for Styles, as he soon established himself as the face of the blue brand.

He also famously declared that "SmackDown was the house that AJ Styles built." He had iconic rivalries with names such as John Cena, Dean Ambrose, and Shane McMahon, which further strengthened his position as the leader of the brand.

AJ reached the pinnacle of his WWE career at Backlash 2016 when he dethroned Jon Moxley to become the WWE Champion.

Where is AJ Styles nowadays?

AJ Styles is part of the RAW brand these days. He is currently in a feud with Edge's faction, The Judgment Day, alongside Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

The two groups will go up against each other at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. The babyface trio has been dominated by the heels in this rivalry so far. However, they will hope to turn the tide against The Rated-R Superstar in their upcoming contest.

