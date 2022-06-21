8 current NXT Superstars destined for greatness on the main roster

Last September marked the start of a new era in NXT as the Black and Gold brand transitioned into 2.0. With this new transformation, the brand not only changed aesthetically but also in style. However, one thing that remained the same was the number of potential breakout stars on the roster.

NXT 2.0. initially wasn't well-received amongst the long-time die-hard fans who'd watch the brand grow from side project to prominence. However, it seems that the original reception has changed drastically these past few months.

Moreover, there are quite a few stars the NXT Universe has grown to love (and in some cases hate) on the roster. Here are eight current NXT Superstars destined for greatness on the main roster.

#5. The current NXT Champion, Bron Breakker

He's got the size, the physique, and the skills to be a major player on WWE's main roster. But one other advantage Bron has is a bit of a controversial one: his family lineage. Much like Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair, Bron has both the pleasure and burden of being a part of a legendary wrestling family.

To some, Bron wouldn't be where he is today without his family name. But given the fact that not every 2nd/3rd gen wrestler has gotten the Carte Blanche treatment, there might be more to Bron than just his name.

Following his recent title defense against Duke Hudson, Breakker's next challenger Cameron Grimes wasted little time expressing his feelings toward the current champion. The two are set to do battle at The Great American Bash this July in what is sure to be a match for the ages.

#4. Everyone's favorite skater girl, Cora Jade

While it's not a requirement to have a strong connection with fans as a pro wrestler, there's no denying that it can play a huge part in your success if you've got it. If you think this is malarkey, revisit Becky Lynch circa 2018, the rise of the Yes! Movement and Kofi Mania for reassurance.

In all three instances, the wrestlers involved weren't considered A+ players by the company. Luckily for them, the WWE Universe took that personally. An underutilized talent that fans are passionate about will naturally elicit a massive show of support from the audience every time they walk through the curtain.

Jade certainly isn't as imposing as someone like Rhea Ripley. She probably won't be booked to look like the next Ronda Rousey, either. But as history has shown, especially in modern times; you don't always have to fit the mold to make it to the top in WWE.

#3. The most hated man in all of NXT/WWE, Grayson Waller

He is the embodiment of a total douchebag. He's the stereotypical meathead in college who gets the girl solely based off his looks and status as the QB of your local football team. His theme song elicits the type of response from fans that every heel thrives for.

Ladies and gentlemen, they call him Grayson Waller, and the guy is definitely on the fast track to main roster prominence. His big NXT breakout moment came late last year when he attacked Johnny Gargano during his heartfelt farewell to the NXT Universe.

Since then, Waller hasn't managed to win any championships yet, but his despicable actions and ridiculous wardrobe are surely enough to take him to the top of WWE as an annoyingly entertaining heel.

#2. The "A Champion", Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Much like Waller, Hayes' ability to play the role of a brash heel makes him a definite standout on the NXT roster. Unlike Waller, it seems that a great number of the NXT Universe has grown accustomed to cheering for him, despite his arrogance.

His main compadre, Trick Williams, deserves an honorable mention as he adds a splash of comedy to the duo that deserves its just due. Between Hayes' athleticism, mic skills, and a splice of Trick's comedic personality; they're definitely two NXT stars destined for great things on WWE's main roster.

At the time of writing this article, Hayes is still the reigning North American Champion. However, he's scheduled to face another NXT Superstar on the rise in Tony D'Angelo. So if it sounds like this entry is a bit dated, that's why.

#1. The trio with all the gold, Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne make up the three-woman squad that we've come to know as Toxic Attraction. They're three mean chicks, obsessed with themselves, their looks, and their status as the creme de la creme of NXT.

On paper, this sounds like your standard heel mumbo jumbo that's been recycled multiple times. But these three have managed to maintain believability as heels whilst not making us want to change the channel despite their dominance.

They are currently feuding with long-time on-and-off-again enemy Indi Hartwell and her comrades, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

This newly formed alliance might just be a force that's strong enough to knock Toxic Attraction off their pedestal. But if the latter has their way, their reign of terror will continue to go on forever... or at least until they're called up, anyway.

