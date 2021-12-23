8 jaw-dropping WWE returns we saw in 2021

2021 has been quite the year for WWE. The company started the year performing in front of no fans, and are now back at sell-out arenas across North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for everyone, but for Vince McMahon's promotion, they've soldiered on and continue to produce entertaining content. All in all, the WWE ThunderDome allowed the company to try things they normally wouldn't in front of a live crowd.

Moving back to arena shows, with a live audience when it came around, made for a celebration. One can't beat the noise, the energy and the excitement of a live crowd, especially when a WWE Superstar makes their return after a long absence.

In 2021, we saw a number of legends and active superstars return to the squared circle. Some during the ThunderDome era, and some back when live shows returned.

That being said, let's take a look at the eight jaw-dropping WWE returns we saw in 2021.

#8 Carlito returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January

He spits in the face of people who don't want to be cool. Carlito made a triumphant return to WWE for the first time since appearing on RAW in 2010. He received a warm reaction from fans as the Puerto Rican superstar came out looking in tip-top shape.

Carlito was due to appear at the RAW Legends Night on January 4, 2021, but a deal fell through. Instead, terms were agreed for the former Intercontinental Champion to appear in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

He also appeared the following night on the red brand, teaming up with Jeff Hardy to face Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Carlito spoke about his WWE deal earlier this year, and whether it was due to lead to more:

"It was just the Rumble. I think the day before the Rumble they asked if I can do RAW too and I said ‘yea sure, whatever you guys need.’ That’s all we talked about. It was RAW and the Rumble. I’ve had no communication since the RAW appearance. Whoever wants to use me I’m willing to listen. But like I said I’ve been doing my own thing for all of these years and if it stays that way I’m fine with that too. No, no talks with AEW either. It is what it is man. I don’t know," Carlito said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Whether we see him step in a WWE ring in the near future remains to be seen. He certainly knows fans are appreciative of him and his career with the company.

