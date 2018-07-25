8 Possible Women's Tag Teams who could compete for the WWE Women's Tag Titles

Phillipa Marie

There are a number of women's teams that could compete for the Tag Team Championships

The Women's Tag Team Championship belts have been rumoured for the best part of the past year and now it appears that the company could be stepping up their mission to being the Women's Tag Team Championships to WWE for the first time.

With the announcement of the first ever all-women's pay-per-view, there is now speculation that WWE could be set to bring in the Championships as part of Evolution in October. If this was the case, how many Women's Tag Teams do WWE have right now and how likely is it that they will play a part in the unveiling of these historic belts?

#8 Becky Lynch and Charlotte

Becky Lynch and Charlotte are still best friends

This team is one that the WWE Universe has been watching over the past few months on SmackDown Live. Both Lynch and Charlotte are two former members of NXT's famous Horsewomen and could easily team up if the Irish Lasskicker is unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Women's Champion Carmella at SummerSlam.

Charlotte is currently recovering from surgery but it is reported that she is set to return in the coming weeks, which means that if WWE wanted a face team in the competition, then Lynch and Charlotte would be the perfect duo to call upon.

#7 The Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie have been teasing a return to WWE

The Bella Twins have been teasing a return to fight for the Women's Tag Team Championships over the past few months and are definitely going to be part of Evolution in a few months time.

The former Divas Champions have been out of action since The Royal Rumble but have mentioned many times on Total Divas that they are open to a return to the ring. Nikki and Brie Bella have a huge fanbase and worked as a tag team for a number of years before they were pushed into singles competition, which means that they are uniquely qualified for this opportunity.

