This could be one hell of a show.

Survivor Series feels like a big deal again. The late 1980s and 1990s saw countless memorable and Earth-shattering moments take place at the November supershow. The early 2000s were also filled with epic battles, team-based and otherwise. However, the popularity and utilisation of Survivor Series took a major tumble beyond 2005, until the Team Cena vs Team Authority match in 2014. Since then, the return of the brand split has brought a huge upturn in the fortunes of the fourth pay-per-view of the Big Four.

The brand warfare concept, while heavily flawed, is still extremely popular and entertaining. The card is littered with many huge matches, pitting the best of Smackdown against the best of Raw. It has also continued the rebirth of the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, with the multi-layered Team Smackdown vs Team Raw men's match in 2016. The build to Survivor Series has been pretty hot in previous years, including this year.

However, the build this year has been compromised to just a couple of weeks because of the heavily damaging Crown Jewel pay-per-view. There were also some last minute changes to some marquee matches, as two dream matches were replaced with two dream matches, but with no build. Even without the best build in the world, the wrestling on Sunday could blow the roof off the Staples Center. But what will happen?

Here are the results predictions for every match on the Survivor Series 2018 card.

#8 10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Not inspiring at all.

This match rightfully belongs on the Kickoff Show and alarmingly highlights how weak the entire WWE tag team division really is, particularly Raw. Teams like the Ascension and the B-Team are getting some rare spotlight and will likely not do much to impress here. After all, they were made to look like chumps by Braun Strowman this week.

Smackdown should really take this one with ease, by default really, as they have the two best tag teams on the main roster in The Usos and The New Day. Also, the Colons are still here!

This should be a whopping victory for the Blue brand tag teams, with at least three tag teams surviving for them. It will be straightforward and uninspiring. The best we could hope for is some good quality wrestling and fun spots.

Hopefully, WWE will take this as a lesson and start building up the tag team division on both brands. Also, The Usos must return to the tag title scene after the feud between The Bar and The New Day is concluded because they are just so damn good.

Prediction: The Usos, The New Day and SAnitY survive for Team Smackdown (1-0)

