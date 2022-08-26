8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock feature constantly expanding libraries. Almost daily, new programs are added to both over-the-top streaming services. The content added to the platforms varies in subject and age.

For example, Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk, which highlights and breaks down the events of the red brand. Both platforms also added ten episodes of WWF Superstars from 1995 and 1996 that same day.

Some videos on the two platforms date back to the 1950s, while the bulk of the new content added weekly is fresh from 2022. WWE, WCW, ECW, ICW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, JCP, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and several other promotions are represented.

Despite thousands of hours of content already available, more shows are set to arrive in the coming days. Brand new in-ring action will stream, three indie shows will be added to the archives, and a trio of top stars will discuss their careers. All of that and much more are set to arrive.

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be available on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, August 27th. The program is typically available to be viewed early morning.

The SmackDown LowDown features two hosts, typically Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, along with a guest panelist. The trio breaks down the events of Friday Night SmackDown from the night prior. Three superstar interviews from the arena are also spliced into the 30-minute program each week.

Guests for the series aren't typically revealed until SmackDown is live and on the air. Last week featured Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, RAW's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. You can check out their interviews in the video above.

#7. SmackDown & #6. Main Event, two recent editions will be available

Over the weekend, two recent episodes of Main Event and SmackDown will be added to WWE Network and Peacock. RAW and SmackDown are added on a 30-day delay due to contractual obligations. Main Event is on a two-and-a-half week delay due to WWE's deal with Hulu.

WWE Main Event will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 27th. The show was taped before Monday Night RAW on August 8th. The two matches included are Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali vs. T-BAR.

On Sunday, August 28th, WWE SmackDown from last month will be added to the two platforms. The show took place on July 29th and featured the final build towards SummerSlam, including a shocking appearance from Brock Lesnar, who was thought to have walked out on the company.

#5. ICW Fight Club & #4. PROGRESS Chapter 137 & #3. PROGRESS Chapter 138, three indie videos will be added to the archives

Raven Creed

Three new indie videos will be coming to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, August 27th. Two come from the PROGRESS Wrestling promotion based in England, while the other video will be Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club. The Fight Club video will be episode 231.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 137: The Deadly Viper Tour - Codename: Copperhead will be one of the two PROGRESS events added. It took place on August 13th, and the show was headlined by Chris Ridgeway vs. Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain.

The second PROGRESS video will be from the following night. Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour - Codename: Cottonmouth featured a six-man tag team main event along with Kanji and Rhio battling over the PROGRESS Women's Championship.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Ikemen Jiro and Nathan Frazer

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on Friday, August 26th. The program features newer stars from NXT as they attempt to work their way up to the main program that airs on USA Network each week. Typically, three matches plus a promo or two are included in each 30-minute episode.

The main event of Level Up this weekend will see former NXT UK star Nathan Frazer take on Ikemen Jiro. Amari Miller will take on Kiana James. Lastly, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe will take on the recently debuted Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

As a reminder, while NXT Level Up streams on both platforms, the videos aren't immediately added to the Peacock archives due to contractual rights with Hulu. However, they are available on WWE Network after initially streaming at 10 PM EST.

#1. WWE Table For 3 is back with a new episode

Table For 3: Generation Now

A new episode of WWE Table For three is set to stream. The series typically features three superstars and wrestling personalities sitting at a table. They then share stories and discuss their careers while having a meal and drinks.

The new video will be added to both platforms on Friday, August 26th, featuring three female stars from the RAW brand. Below is the official synopsis for the new episode courtesy of WWE:

"Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina look back fondly on the sisterhood they forged while in NXT and discuss their future aspirations as the next generation of WWE Superstars."

As noted, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be the three stars featured in the upcoming video. All three initially made their names in NXT before impacting the main roster. The episode is titled "Generation Now" and is the fifth episode of the sixth season of Table For 3. The video is listed for a run-time of about 19 minutes in total.

A wealth of entertaining content will be added to the archives of both streaming platforms this weekend. With in-ring action featuring both top and the future stars of the industry, plus unique originals, fans have plenty of great programs to check out.

