Returning star attacks both men, popular commentator gets involved - 5 potential finishes for Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet and Happy Corbin will clash on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The two former United States Champions are attempting to climb the ranks of the promotion recently. However, the upcoming bout is more personal than it may seem.

On the August 5 edition of the show, Corbin and Ricochet had a heated confrontation backstage which led to a match between the two. The bout was competitive, but The One and Only eventually picked up the win after his opponent was distracted by Pat McAfee.

Since losing to Ricochet, Corbin has been on the attack as he has assaulted his adversary multiple times in the last few weeks. What will happen when Happy Corbin and Ricochet collide on the upcoming WWE SmackDown?

Will Corbin suffer yet another loss? Or will the big man take out his anger on Ricochet? How might the match end? Below are five potential finishes for Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Karrion Kross could attack both wrestlers to assert his dominance on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

A shocking event took place on the same August 5th edition of WWE SmackDown that saw Ricochet defeat Happy Corbin. The night's final segment featured Drew McIntyre confronting Roman Reigns and The Usos when the landscape of the blue brand shifted dramatically.

Scarlett's appearance on the entrance ramp distracted The Scottish Warrior, allowing Karrion Kross to assault him viciously. Since then, Kross has made it clear that both McIntyre and Reigns are his prime targets.

There's a chance that Kross will want to send a message to his opponents before their title match on September 3 at the expense of Corbin and Ricochet. If he leaves both men lying, it may signify his plans for McIntyre and Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Happy Corbin could cheat to win the match

Happy Corbin has shown time and time again that he's truly a despicable human being on television. He hardly has any allies backstage and also has a reputation for betraying his partners.

The closest Happy Corbin came to appear as a genuine, likable person was after he lost his crown and fell into poverty and depression. For the first time, there were signs that he wasn't a total jerk. Unfortunately, he reverted to his hellish tendencies after he won the lottery while in Vegas.

When Ricochet and Happy Corbin clash on WWE SmackDown, the latter will likely resort to unfair means to secure the victory. If he successfully breaks the rules, he may end up defeating the former Intercontinental Champion and regain some of his lost momentum.

#3. Ricochet may pin Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Three weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Ricochet shocked many fans when he defeated Happy Corbin after hitting him with the Shooting Star Press. While the win was incredibly impressive, he didn't quite do it alone.

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee caused a distraction during the contest, which ultimately allowed Ricochet to take advantage. McAfee wrestled Corbin at SummerSlam, and the two former friends clearly have animosity between them even after their bout at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Ricochet needs to pick up a big win when he battles Corbin on WWE SmackDown to prove that his latest victory wasn't a fluke. If the high-flying superstar manages to defeat Corbin again, this time without a distraction provided by Pat, his career trajectory might witness an upwards trend.

#2. Happy Corbin could defeat Ricochet fair and square

Happy Corbin

Fans and fellow wrestlers seemingly don't like Corbin due to the latter's smug and obnoxious attitude. However, the former champion has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in recent years.

From his time in football to training in boxing to professional wrestling, he's been a standout athlete for most of his life. In WWE, he's found a fair bit of success, including a United States Championship reign.

As much as fans and wrestlers alike would prefer to write off Corbin as just a cheater, he can wrestle. His finishing move, the End of Days, has outclassed almost every opponent he's encountered. If he manages to hit it on Ricochet, he'll convincingly win the match.

#1. Pat McAfee could help Ricochet win on WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee on SmackDown

As mentioned previously, Pat McAfee aided Ricochet in his victory over Happy Corbin on WWE SmackDown three weeks ago. Prior to that bout, McAfee and The Happy One clashed at SummerSlam, and their history goes back much further than that.

The two former footballers have known each other for years as they were roommates at one point. Corbin's antics ultimately pushed McAfee away, and their friendship seemingly never recovered.

McAfee clearly enjoys embarrassing Corbin, so there's a chance he will again cause a distraction or interfere in the bout in some manner. If he does, Ricochet will likely once again capitalize on the opportunity and pick up another big win.

What will happen when Ricochet and Happy Corbin go at it on WWE SmackDown? Will the incredibly athletic former Intercontinental Champion defeat Corbin again? Will Happy get his revenge? Fans will have to tune in to the blue brand to find out.

