Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn had a standout segment on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is the current reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for almost two full years now and won his other championship at WrestleMania 38 after a battle with Brock Lesnar.

The Head Of The Table is also the leader of The Bloodline faction. He is joined by his special counsel, Paul Heyman, along with his cousins, The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are currently both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Sami Zayn is an unofficial member of The Bloodline. He has worked hard since after WrestleMania to get in the good graces of the faction. Jimmy Uso named him an "Honorary Uce," but the other members of the faction don't seem as friendly towards The Master Strategist.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Heyman and The Usos weren't available, so Sami Zayn was briefly Roman's right-hand man. The two had an incredibly entertaining backstage segment that has led to fans wanting more of the two stars interacting. Some are even wondering what could happen if the two became a tag team. As outlandish as it may sound, stranger things have happened in the past.

Below are 5 reasons why Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn should be a tag team in WWE.

#5. The two teaming up would upset Jey Uso

The Usos and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is known for his gaslighting. Ever since becoming a heel upon returning at SummerSlam 2020, The Tribal Chief has proven to be manipulative. The first victim of his manipulation was his cousin Jey Uso.

The two had several heated exchanges in what amounted to a brief rivalry, but in the end Roman was able to convince his cousin to join his side. It ultimately worked out for all parties based on their success, but there was plenty of animosity between the two.

Jey Uso clearly can't stand Sami Zayn. He's always snapping at the former Intercontinental Champion. His behavior is exactly why Reigns and Zayn should team up. Roman has shown that he enjoys toying with Jey.

Meanwhile, Sami would love to have the power over the angry Uso. If nothing else, imagine Jey's reaction if Sami could act however he wanted due to Roman's approval? The segments could be hilarious.

#4. Roman Reigns might want to hold more gold

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

On August 30th, 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to capture the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. The Tribal Chief holds both of the biggest world titles in professional wrestling.

Despite his incomparable success, Reigns may not want to rest on his laurels. The only thing that may be better than two world championships is to have two world titles and two sets of tag team titles.

If Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn team up, the former could potentially force the Usos to lose the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Even if he doesn't force them to relinquish the belts, Sami and Roman could likely still win them. Roman Reigns may need to hire more people just to carry his belts for him to the ring.

#3. Sami could become closer with Roman

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn clearly likes Roman Reigns a lot. While it could be easy to assume his intentions aren't pure, there's a certain likability Sami possesses. Despite his antics, he isn't that bad of a person. At times, he even has a child-like optimism.

Given how much Sami likes Roman, he would be over the moon if the two were to become a tag team. While the two aren't similar at all in terms of their personalities, unlikely pairings sometimes make for the best teams. They certainly make for some of the most entertaining.

Team Hell No is a great example of a team that shouldn't have worked but did. The Rock N Sock Connection is another classic oddball duo in WWE's past. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn could be the next team to become good friends thanks to an unlikely partnership.

#2. Both superstars are extremely talented

Very few would argue that Roman Reigns isn't a tremendous professional wrestler. His in-ring skills are as good as almost anybody in the industry, but his timing and psychology is what makes him stand out compared to most. Even if someone did try to dispute the point, his accolades speak for themselves. He is the biggest star in the biggest company in the industry.

On the other hand, some may forget just how talented Sami Zayn is. The Master Strategist has had such an over-the-top appearance and gimmick over the past few years that many overlook his incredible wrestling. He has a catalog of great matches in and outside of WWE that outclasses most.

Two supremely talented stars teaming up makes sense. While tag teams featuring two singles wrestlers can be overdone, both wrestlers can make it work. They have proven to have chemistry on the microphone and in segments, but they'd likely have similar chemistry in the ring.

#1. Sami could get closer to the WWE Universal Championship

As noted, Sami Zayn appears to genuinely like Roman Reigns. He seemingly wants to impress The Tribal Chief at any given opportunity. Is that truly the case, however, or is it simply what Sami wants everybody to believe?

Sami Zayn is called The Master Strategist for a reason. Granted, he gave himself the nickname, but he did so because he fancies himself as a thinking man's wrestler. He strategizes and executes said strategies better than almost anybody.

Perhaps Sami Zayn's bumbling idiot routine is just a facade. If the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants a world title, he may get close to the champion so he knows exactly when to strike. Sami may appear genuine in his affection for Roman, but he may be a snake who's coiled and ready to strike. If he is, the two stars teaming up will get Sami ready for the next step.

Could The Bloodline have a new tag team in the mix going forward? While Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns would make for an odd-couple pairing, the duo could be quite successful. If nothing else, their chemistry would lead to many comedic segments that fans will adore.

