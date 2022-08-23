Johnny Gargano made his triumphant return on WWE RAW. Out of nowhere, his "Rebel Heart" theme song began to play throughout the arena, and the former NXT Champion walked out from behind the curtain. The Toronto fans roared in approval, eventually showering Johnny with chants.

Gargano addressed the audience, explaining that he returned to wrestling to show his six-month-old son that dreams can come true if someone works hard to achieve them. He then declared his goal of becoming Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, WWE Champion, and to compete at WrestleMania.

He was interrupted by his former stablemate Theory. Mr. Money in the Bank talked down to Gargano but ultimately received a super-kick. Johnny walked out smiling as the fans cheered. The WWE Universe is ecstatic and can't stop talking about the events of WWE RAW.

With Johnny Gargano's shocking return on WWE RAW, what is next for the former NXT Champion? Whom will Johnny Wrestling compete against? Could we see him reignite an intense former feud?

Below are 5 potential opponents for Johnny Gargano following his return on WWE RAW.

#5. Gargano has already teased a match with Theory on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano was a staple in NXT and won five championships while on the black and gold brand while also headlining numerous NXT TakeOver events. He had a tremendous level of success while there.

Towards the end of his time on NXT, Gargano formed a faction, 'The Way'. The faction featured himself, his wife Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Theory. Gargano and Theory referenced their history together during their segment on WWE RAW.

After Johnny Wrestling delivered a superkick to his "son", there's a chance that Theory and Johnny Gargano will clash in the ring in the near future. Considering that Theory holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, there's always a chance Johnny could somehow find himself challenging for it.

Could Johnny Wrestling become Mr. Money in the Bank? For now, that remains to be seen. Regardless, they could certainly clash on WWE RAW.

#4. He could wrestle AJ Styles

There are many superstars currently on WWE RAW and SmackDown who Johnny Gargano has had classic matches and rivalries with during his time with NXT. Many of those rivalries will likely be revisited in the future. As intriguing as that is, new rivalries with top stars he hasn't had a major program with, are equally as exciting.

One such star with whom Johnny has never feuded before is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One joined WWE in 2016 but went straight to the main roster. While the two wrestled twice on the independent scene, they've never touched in WWE.

During his time with the company, AJ has won the WWE Championship twice. He's also a three-time United States Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion.

Beyond AJ's impressive accolades, he is known for his tremendous talent as a performer. A high-profile clash with Johnny Gargano is a dream match for many professional wrestling fans. With both stars on WWE RAW, the match is possible.

#3. Johnny could feud with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes

Another superstar Johnny Gargano hasn't yet locked horns with in WWE is Cody Rhodes. The two teamed up together at EVOLVE Wrestling in 2016 to take on Chris Hero and Drew McIntyre, but they never wrestled a match against one another.

Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano have a lot of similarities. Both superstars are successful and talented, and their wives are also in the industry. Both wrestlers have also chosen to walk away from WWE in the past, albeit for their own individual reasons.

Another thing both wrestlers have in common is that they both returned to WWE this year. Cody returned at WrestleMania 38 and on WWE RAW the next night, revealed his goal of winning the WWE Championship. Gargano did the same. When The American Nightmare is back in action, the two talented stars may clash while attempting to climb to the top of the industry.

#2. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther showing his skills

The Ring General is one of the most intense and imposing stars in professional wrestling. He held the NXT UK Championship for a record amount of time and he's unlikely to ever have his record broken with the brand shutting down in the coming weeks.

In addition to his legendary reign as the United Kingdom Champion, Gunther has been dominant on the main roster. He was called up to Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania and he's already captured the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther and Johnny Gargano have crossed paths once. In 2014, the two battled in Germany for the wXw Wrestling promotion. Eight and a half years later, both men have evolved considerably. Johnny Gargano was the heart of NXT, while Gunther dominated NXT UK. The two stars fighting on the main roster is a dream match for many fans.

#1. Johnny Wrestling could reignite his rivalry with Ciampa on WWE RAW

Ciampa and The Miz

Johnny Gargano is generally associated with two people in professional wrestling. One of the people he's generally linked to is his wife, Candice LeRae. Candice is a phenomenal wrestler in her own right and competed alongside Johnny in NXT.

Another person who has seemingly always been associated with Johnny is Ciampa. The two joined WWE together at the same time and quickly became a tag team known as D.I.Y. Together. The two stars became NXT Tag Team Champions and best friends. Then seemingly out of nowhere, Ciampa betrayed Johnny Wrestling.

Ciampa and Gargano constantly waged war in NXT. The two had epic matches to the point where many fans became tired of seeing them compete. With that being said, after a few years apart, the two may renew their rivalry in the future. Both men are older and have evolved, plus the new scenery will make their rivalry feel fresh.

With Johnny Gargano and Ciampa both in WWE together, a future clash seems inevitable. With the former tag team champions both being on WWE RAW, the likelihood of the duo reigniting their feud has increased significantly.

Johnny Gargano's return to World Wrestling Entertainment sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. Now that Johnny Wrestling is on WWE RAW, what will his future look like? Who might he compete against? Fans have a lot of questions to ponder, which makes wrestling very exciting.

