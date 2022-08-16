5 Superstars who could win the WWE RAW Women's Championship for the first time this year

The WWE RAW Women's Championship is one of the most coveted titles in professional wrestling today. The title's official history dates back to 2016, and some of the best wrestlers in the business have held the belt.

Former RAW Women's Champions include Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, among others. The current champion is the popular and talented Bianca Belair, who captured the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

Despite a wealth of incredible past titleholders in the history books, many quality wrestlers are yet to capture the belt. Some are new to the main roster and haven't yet had an opportunity to pursue the title. Meanwhile, others have fallen short in their attempts to win gold.

With many talented female superstars on WWE RAW, who is yet to win the prestigious championship? Which superstars are most capable of capturing the WWE RAW Women's Championship for the very first time?

Below are five superstars who could win the WWE RAW Women's Championship for the first time this year.

#5. Carmella is yet to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Carmella first began her professional wrestling career in 2013 when she joined World Wrestling Entertainment. She was assigned to the WWE Performance Center and, over time, found herself a role on NXT. In 2016, she was called up to the main roster.

Over the past six years, The Most Beautiful Woman in All Of WWE has had remarkable success in WWE. She's a four-time 24/7 Champion, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and most notably, a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

She's also been Mrs. Money in the Bank and won the Mixed Match Challenge and a WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Despite her impressive accolades, The Princess Of Staten Island is yet to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She came close to winning the gold with some quality matches against Bianca Belair but ultimately came up short.

Still, Carmella could find her way back into the title scene at a moment's notice.

#4. Doudrop is yet to secure a major title

The Scottish superstar Doudrop first began her professional wrestling career in 2007. The talented wrestler signed with WWE in 2019. She was part of the NXT UK brand before being called up to WWE RAW in 2021, where she was initially paired with Eva Marie.

Doudrop has been a prominent figure on NXT UK and WWE RAW since signing with the promotion, but she hasn't found much championship success as of yet. She has won the WWE 24/7 Championship on two occasions, but the title reigns seemingly didn't add to her credibility.

Despite her lack of championship success, Doudrop is a force to be reckoned with. The former Piper Niven is currently in a tag team with Nikki A.S.H., and if the two don't find success in the tag team ranks, she may find it by going solo.

#3. IYO SKY is a former NXT Champion

RAW's IYO SKY

IYO SKY first began wrestling in Japan back in 2007. She officially signed with WWE in 2018 after a few medical setbacks delayed her entry into the promotion. Once she was officially part of the company, she competed in the Mae Young Classic and later NXT.

SKY was recently called up to WWE RAW. She's currently in a stable alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai.

SKY found a lot of success on NXT before joining WWE RAW. She's a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, a title she held with Zoey Stark. IYO also held the NXT Women's Championship during her tenure with the company's third brand.

There had been speculation that SKY would leave World Wrestling Entertainment and return to Japan before her return at WWE SummerSlam. Now, as a member of the WWE RAW roster, The Queen of the Sky may become a world champion sooner rather than later.

#2. Dakota Kai is incredibly talented

Dakota Kai, alongside Bayley and IYO SKY

Dakota Kai began her professional wrestling career in 2007 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. She competed in the Mae Young Classic and primarily as part of the NXT roster for the next six years.

After being released from the company earlier this year, Dakota Kai made her return to WWE alongside Bayley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam. She is currently a member of the WWE RAW brand.

The upstart is yet to win a championship on the main roster, but she did find some success on NXT. While the talented superstar never won a singles title on the former black-and-gold brand, she did capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

While Kai is currently focused on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament alongside IYO SKY, she may eventually shift focus. Superstars have been double champions in the past, so whether she wins or loses in the tournament doesn't dictate if she'll challenge for solo gold or not.

#1. Queen Zelina is allegedly set for a big push on WWE RAW

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega first signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 after wrestling for about seven years. Upon joining the company, she was primarily used in a managerial role before eventually breaking out as a regular in-ring talent.

Unfortunately, the talented superstar disappeared from television earlier this year due to an injury. When The Queen of WWE is back in action on WWE RAW, there's a strong chance she will race up the card.

Before her unfortunate injury, Vega won the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament. Not long after, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella.

Vega is rumored to receive a sustained push upon her return to action. While management has been dramatically shaken up in recent times, if the push does come, she may become WWE RAW Women's Champion soon.

If she does reach the mountaintop, fans will undoubtedly get behind The Queen of the red brand.

Bianca Belair makes for an incredible WWE RAW Women's Champion, but there's certainly a possibility that someone else could win the title before 2022 comes to a close.

Could it be a long-time star of RAW and SmackDown? Could a returning star dethrone The EST of WWE? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

