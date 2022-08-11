Several of the best stars from WWE have jumped ship to join All Elite Wrestling over the past three years. Some superstars chose to leave World Wrestling Entertainment in search of greener pastures. The talents in question may have been underutilized or mishandled during their time with the company.

Other superstars may have fallen victim to management shakeups and budget cuts. WWE over the years released very few superstars, but that changed dramatically in 2020. Covid-19 pandemic was one of the reasons, but Triple H had also lost quite a bit of power. This likely resulted in the talent he wanted to see pushed or kept under contract being let go.

Since Vince McMahon retired from his duties in WWE, Triple H has taken over the creative reigns. Several released superstars in the past have already returned to the company after Hunter and Stephanie McMahon took control. These superstars include Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis.

Could more released stars follow suit? More specifically, could wrestlers currently signed with AEW one day make a return? If so, which AEW candidates are most likely to jump back into World Wrestling Entertainment?

Below are 7 current AEW Superstars who could return to WWE one day.

#7. Adam Cole & #6. Bobby Fish & #5. Kyle O'Reilly, The Undisputed Era could return

The Undisputed Era faction consisted of four superstars in NXT. The group was led by Adam Cole, but also featured Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. Together, the four dominated the black and gold brand. Of the four talented stars, only Roderick remains in the company.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly chose not to re-sign with the promotion and Bobby Fish was released by management. All three currently compete for All Elite Wrestling, where they have been a part of the Undisputed Elite faction with the Young Bucks.

All four superstars found their greatest success with Triple H. If the group were to leave AEW and return to WWE as a unit, they would likely find themselves being heavily pushed on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The group would undoubtedly shock the wrestling world.

#4. Rusev could make an impact if he were to rejoin the company

Rusev on RAW

Rusev signed with WWE in 2010 after briefly wrestling on the independent scene. He spent time in FCW before breaking his neck and taking time off to recover. Eventually, he'd return to action as part of NXT.

His time there would be short-lived before he moved to the main roster. On RAW and SmackDown, Rusev won the United States Championship on three occasions and had a major bout with John Cena at WrestleMania.

The Bulgarian Brute was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020 due to budget cuts from the Covid-19 pandemic. He joined All Elite Wrestling later the same year using the name Miro. While he had a rough start with the company, he eventually shifted his gimmick and became the TNT Champion.

If Miro returns to WWE, he will likely come over with his more serious and intense persona. Rusev Day and the chaos with Lana will likely be a thing of the past for the big man. His return is certainly possible, as he has seemingly expressed his dissatisfaction with how he's being used in AEW.

#3. Aleister Black may get a proper chance if he returns

Aleister Black signed with WWE in 2016 after making a name for himself on the international wrestling scene. He quickly made a splash on the black and gold brand and by 2018 he was the NXT Champion. He was called up to the main roster in 2019 but his push was often started and then immediately halted.

His lack of momentum was seemingly ready to be rectified in 2021 but instead, the talented star was released from his contract. He later joined All Elite Wrestling. Aleister now competes under the name Malakai Black.

If the dark and moody Aleister Black were to return to WWE in the future, he'd likely be in a better spot than before. Like many NXT stars, his biggest push was on the black and gold brand. With Triple H in charge, he could see a renewed push to the top. Plus, his wife is Zelina Vega being in World Wrestling Entertainment, he may want to join her.

#2. Andrade could return and join his wife

Andrade and Zelina Vega

Andrade first signed with WWE in 2015, where he reported to NXT and the Performance Center. While his push was initially up-and-down, he eventually paired up with Zelina Vega and the two were magical together. Andrade was pushed to the top of the brand and held the NXT Championship.

On the main roster, he held the United States Championship but otherwise didn't do much. He was released in March 2021 and joined All Elite Wrestling later in the year. He competes there as Andrade El Idolo. Unfortunately, even in a different company, he's been stuck in a similar position.

Many fans believe Andrade has been misused and underutilized while working for AEW. It may be a sentiment El Idolo shares. Just like with Miro, Andrade's Likes on Twitter potentially exposed his real feelings. If the talented Mexican star were to return to the company, he'd be back under the guidance of Triple H. The Game was responsible for Andrade's biggest push thus far in his career.

#1. Daniel Bryan could return to WWE

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan signed with WWE in 2009 and first reported to Florida Championship Wrestling, a developmental territory for the company at the time. He was eventually called up to appear on NXT. Over time, he became a key figure on both RAW and SmackDown.

The American Dragon left World Wrestling Entertainment to join All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He is currently competing as Bryan Danielson. He briefly appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year to celebrate John Cena's 20-year anniversary.

Fans will welcome Daniel Bryan back with open arms if he chooses to return to WWE. He was at one time the most popular wrestler in the promotion. With new and returning talents consistently being churned out, Bryan could have many intriguing bouts if he does leave All Elite.

Due to the nature of contracts in professional wrestling, none of these athletes are likely to show up in World Wrestling Entertainment any time soon. Still, when their contracts are up with AEW, there's a chance they could make their WWE return.

Speaking of stars returning to the company, click here for 5 possible opponents for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who recently made their comeback.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil