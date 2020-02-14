8 Superstars who will miss WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Nishant Jayaram

WWE's penultimate PPV before the big one of the year, WrestleMania 36, is Super ShowDown. The Saudi Arabian show will be the fifth PPV in the Middle Eastern country and will be held on February 27, 2020.

There have been a few matches confirmed, as Goldberg faces The Fiend for the Universal title, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defends his title against Ricochet, and Roman Reigns faces King Corbin inside a steel cage.

There will be a few other matches at the big Saudi Arabia show, possibly even a battle royal. WWE will take a big roster of Superstars to the show in Saudi Arabia, but a few will miss out due to injury or personal reasons.

Let's take a look at 8 Superstars who will miss WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#8 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018 - his only appearance at a Saudi Arabia PPV

Daniel Bryan has competed in just one PPV in Saudi Arabia, the very first one - Greatest Royal Rumble. At that show, he competed in the Royal Rumble match, where he was the Iron Man of the match, lasting for over 1 hour 15 minutes.

But, the former WWE Champion hasn't been a part of any other Saudi Arabia show since, most probably due to issues stemming from the murder of a Saudi Arabian journalist, as well as fellow Superstar Sami Zayn not being allowed to wrestle there.

Bryan, who was last involved in a feud with The Fiend, will surely not be a part of Super ShowDown 2020, and is one of the high-profile Superstars to miss out on the show.

The Fiend will face off against Goldberg, which clearly indicates that Bryan will miss out on the show, and Bryan will most likely begin a new storyline to finalise his opponent for WrestleMania 36.

