Damian Priest is a name frequently mentioned by WWE fans these days due to his recent success as a member of The Judgment Day.

Thanks to his remarkable talent, Priest has a promising future in WWE. He is an excellent illustration of how NXT performers can succeed after making the switch to the main roster. The 40-year-old has been on a roll in recent months, unlike some other former NXT stars who failed to prosper on RAW or SmackDown.

Although he has given his character more depth since becoming part of The Judgment Day, many unknowns remain regarding the former champion. Here are eight things about Damian Priest that you probably didn't know.

#8 The name 'Damian Priest' is a nod to the heavy metal band Judas Priest

Priest once acknowledged that one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, Judas Priest, inspired his ring name. Damian's initial theme song was by Judas Priest, and Triple H seemingly suggested he utilize it and live a rockstar lifestyle in the ring.

His mother intended to call him Damian on the day he was born, but his father objected because many consider Damian to be the name of the devil's son. However, Priest adored it and used it as his ring moniker.

#7 Almost lost his spot at WrestleMania 37

On the 37th anniversary of the event, Damian Priest had his first WrestleMania moment when he teamed up with Bad Bunny to face The Miz and John Morrison. It was an outstanding performance by him, but he almost didn't participate in the contest.

WWE informed him that someone else would fill that spot during the match's buildup. However, Priest secured the position thanks to Triple H's subsequent advocacy for him. Additionally, the fact that Bad Bunny himself expressed a desire to collaborate with Priest preserved his massive 'Mania moment.

#6 Wrestled in ROH and NJPW

Priest's work in ROH, which helped establish him as a top-tier professional wrestling figure, led many fans to want to see him join WWE. The Judgment Day member's popularity soared among the global audience due to ROH's connection to New Japan Pro-Wrestling between 2015 and 2018.

He participated and excelled in several inter-promotional events during his stint, allowing him to wrestle against several major names in the industry. Moreover, performing in front of a diverse audience prepared him for the big stage.

#5 Was initially rejected by WWE

Damian Priest was twice rejected by WWE before ultimately signing with the company in 2018. At the time, the promotion allegedly informed him that they had no significant plans for him. Fortunately, things changed when he gained a little more experience a few years later.

Priest previously wrestled all over the world, honing his craft. When his contract with ROH expired in 2018, he eventually received a call from WWE.

#4 Put on a lot of weight after being rejected by WWE early in his career

Damian Priest is in great shape at the moment. He does possess lean muscle mass, making him a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle. But he wasn't always like that.

When Priest initially began wrestling, he was far from having the physique he does now. He gained a lot of weight after being turned down by WWE early in his career. The RAW Superstar then underwent a spectacular physical transformation while competing on the independent wrestling circuit, losing an astounding amount of weight.

On an episode of WWE Chronicle, Priest recalled that he let himself go after WWE rejected him:

“Actually, I wasn’t even continuing, I got worse. I decided to put in less work and get lazier because, for whatever reason, I thought that was the right decision and that would help me. Sometimes I think back, and I’m grateful for where I am today but I wonder, ‘How did this happen?’"

#3 He was homeless at one point in his career

In the early years of his life, Priest encountered numerous challenges in earning a living. While some people may find it simple, Damian Priest was one of the performers who had to work hard for every opportunity. He wasn't given anything for free and had to prove his worth at every stage.

Before joining WWE, he had a terrible time. His long period of being homeless is primarily unknown. While he was building his reputation as a pro wrestler, Priest was left without shelter at one point. Due to his enthusiasm for the craft, he persevered despite sleeping on the streets because the business didn't pay him enough.

Speaking to Superluchas, Priest shed some light on his hardships:

"I lived on the street for a few months because I had no money at all. I lived on the street, I slept on the street, and I was homeless and looking for how to eat. Even having work, I suffered." [H/T SportzWiki]

#2 Knocked out a drunk driver who collided with his car

The last time Damian Priest knocked someone out for real was due to a drunk driver colliding with his car. Priest was traveling with his mother when the incident happened.

While the driver was making jokes about the situation, the wrestler knocked him out. The driver's friend then attempted to intervene but made the wise choice to avoid an altercation.

#1 Wanted to use the 'Punishment Martinez' name in WWE

In recent years, several wrestlers who competed on the independent circuit have been successful in keeping their original ring names. Damian Priest was not among them since he did not go by the name that fans are familiar with today during his time in ROH.

Before joining WWE, Priest was better known as Punishment Martinez. He wanted to continue using the moniker, but Triple H persuaded him otherwise. The Game seemingly thought Priest was better, and the rest is history.

