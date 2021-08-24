8 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after SummerSlam: Goldberg's next match possibly revealed, 2 stars getting a big title push?

The RAW after SummerSlam was a good one. Just like WrestleMania this year, WWE chose not to keep big returns and debuts post-SummerSlam, but that didn't affect the show too much.

We had already-existing storylines continue and new feuds began. With that said, there are some exciting directions and stories that were teased. All in all, it was a fun episode to watch and there was good progression with the build to Extreme Rules beginning.

A shoutout to Reggie, who has been entertaining as always. This week, he escaped R-Truth and Akira Tozawa by giving them ice cream and then climbing a tree, hopping on top of the ice cream van, and then driving off with it.

ReggieMania is still running wild, but let's focus on the other things WWE subtly told us on RAW after SummerSlam 2021:

#8. The WWE title picture on RAW has a lot to unfold

Bobby Lashley opened this week's RAW and mocked Goldberg for what happened at SummerSlam 2021. Both Lashley and MVP refused to take responsibility for what happened to Gage.

Damian Priest came out to confront The All Mighty and hit back at him for disrespecting Goldberg after everything that happened. It led to a match between the two champions, but that unraveled quickly.

The opening champion vs. champion bout on RAW ended in a DQ when Sheamus attacked Priest. It led to a tag team match with Damian Priest teaming up with Drew McIntyre to take on Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

There are a few things that WWE subtly told us in this match alone:

1) The only reason McIntyre isn't in the WWE title picture again is that he can't be as long as Lashley is the champion. Despite this, he was the one who picked up the win for his team and not Priest.

2) Goldberg is most certainly returning at some point this year, presumably at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this October. The commentators wouldn't have said "Goldberg must be watching closely" if they didn't intend to book a rematch. This could also mean that Bobby Lashley loses the title by October. Otherwise, WWE has to find their way around, maybe via a tag team match.

3) Damian Priest could be in the mix for the WWE title, somehow. Also, Priest and McIntyre could have a small alliance for a while after their backstage segment where they went for a drink together.

Just to mention how the match ended on RAW - Lashley walked out on Sheamus. It was a bit chaotic but The Celtic Warrior managed to get the Brogue Kick on Damian Priest. He would have won if it weren't for Lashley walking out, but Priest tagged in McIntyre on time.

The Scottish Warrior was victorious, but it isn't clear yet where he is going. For now, having regular TV time, picking up wins, and being hot with the crowd seems to be enough.

As for Sheamus and Bobby Lashley, the two men had a verbal altercation backstage and they will face off in a match on RAW next week.

Edited by Kaushik Das