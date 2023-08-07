8-time champion to challenge for Seth Rollins' world title next? Looking at the chances of massive rematch

Seth Rollins had a successful night at WWE SummerSlam. The Visionary defended his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in an incredible singles match. With two victories over the Irishman in a row, their feud is seemingly over.

While that's great news for Seth Rollins, it could also be big for other superstars on Monday Night RAW. Wrestlers will be lining up to face the World Heavyweight Champion. Of the many deserving stars, it could be argued that Cody Rhodes deserves a title shot more than anybody.

The American Nightmare is undefeated against Seth Rollins since returning to WWE. Not only that, but he defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, even getting the rub in a post-match show of respect from The Beast. Despite all of this, Cody is unlikely to challenge Rollins next.

The most obvious reason why Cody shouldn't battle Seth for the title is that both men are babyfaces. There's no need to try to damage either man's popularity by having them fight.

Another key reason as to why they shouldn't hook up for the title any time soon is that Cody needs to finish his story. Finishing the story doesn't mean winning the World Heavyweight Championship. But he should instead dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, perhaps at WrestleMania 40.

Lastly, The American Nightmare has outright stated that he doesn't want to wrestle Seth Rollins again. While his comments could be some form of keeping kayfabe, his words could also be genuine, making the potential bout a bad idea for morale.

Seth Rollins may have to fear a different superstar moving forward

While Cody Rhodes shouldn't and likely won't be Seth's next opponent, The Visionary still has to watch his back. This is especially key given the nature of how he may have to defend the belt.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match just last month and he has kept his eye on Rollins. Now that Finn Balor has failed to dethrone The Visionary, it may finally be time for Priest to cash in the briefcase.

Rollins knows all too well how effective a Money in the Bank cash in can be, as he did so at WrestleMania 31. Many consider it to be the very best example of a wrestler cashing in a briefcase in WWE history.

Seth Rollins can look at SummerSlam for example of what he may have to fear too. IYO SKY cashed in her briefcase on a beaten and battered Bianca Belair to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Will Damian be the next man to challenge Seth? Could Cody Rhodes surprisingly step up anyway? There are a lot of intriguing options, but fans will need to tune in to Monday Night RAW in the hopes of finding answers.

