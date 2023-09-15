8-time champion to join WWE SmackDown tonight as Jey Uso's replacement? Exploring massive twist

Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW after quitting SmackDown. The decision made by WWE to transfer him to the red brand can be seen as a commendable business move. If Jey was still a part of SmackDown, the creative would be compelled to incorporate him into The Bloodline story. Therefore, it is logical to transfer him to a different brand where he can actively participate in fresh storylines.

As per Adam Pearce, a notable figure affiliated with the RAW brand will be transferred to SmackDown to fill the void left by Jey's departure. It is possible that SmackDown's newest addition will be none other than the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

Last week, Owens teamed up with Jey Uso to take on The Judgement Day. He can pursue success within the blue brand, although it is important to acknowledge the potential obstacles that KO may encounter. One such challenge might arise from The Judgment Day, who recently defeated Owens and Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Payback 2023.

The fans are abuzz with speculation around the likely move. While we wait for the official announcements, fan anticipation and conjecture are through the roof. Given Owens's significant influence and widespread appeal, a transition to SmackDown would undoubtedly be a substantial improvement.

What's next for Jey Uso?

Jey Uso generated a lot of hype as he was introduced as the newest member of the red brand. The loud response could result in Uso winning a major singles championship on WWE RAW.

Since moving to the red brand, Jey has already encountered The Judgment Day, but a bigger obstacle awaits in the form of the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Gunther has been on a roll since making his main roster debut. He has surpassed the record previously set by the Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, his reign may be coming to an end, and it is deemed appropriate for Jey Uso to be the man to dethrone him.

Both individuals are currently engaged with different opponents. If Jey dethrones Gunther, it will be the end of a dominant run that will send both superstars to separate but equally rewarding paths.

Would you like to see Jey Uso win the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments below.