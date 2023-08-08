8-time champion set to take an indefinite hiatus from WWE? Hints are there 

On WWE RAW next week, Becky Lynch is set to face Trish Stratus in a singles match. While the contest has generated a lot of buzz on social media, it might also be the start of an indefinite hiatus for Stratus. A promo by Becky Lynch on RAW this week indicated the same.

On the red brand this week, Lynch delivered a promo and mentioned how she would end her rivalry with Stratus. During the promo, Zoey Stark, who Stratus mentors, interrupted Lynch and spoke her mind. That's when The Man said something to Stark that indicated Stratus could go on a hiatus.

The 36-year-old said that while Stark could fight for championships, she chooses to stand with someone (Stratus) who would not be present on RAW after she loses next week. These words by Lynch could indicate that the Hall of Famer might be on her way out post-RAW this week.

After all, the red brand travels to Canada for the match between Lynch and Stratus. Considering Canada is a native of the latter, it would be the perfect farewell for her. It will be interesting to see what happens to Stratus after her match with Lynch next week.

Up and coming WWE star expressed his interest in working with Trish Stratus

Over the last few months, Trish Stratus has established herself as one of the best heels on RAW. Even before she could do it, Stratus already had a legacy set in the company. The 47-year-old's work during the Attitude Era left many in awe of her. One such man who seems to be her fan is Grayson Waller.

While speaking on WWE Die Woche, Waller recently mentioned how he had hosted some of the biggest names on his show. Adding to the same, Waller said that he wished to host Stratus as that would be fantastic.

The 33-year-old superstar said:

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

While Stratus appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect might happen or not, it will be interesting to witness her match against Lynch next week. Considering she won't have help from Stark during the contest, many wonder what Stratus will do to register a win over Lynch.

