Male WWE star wants to work with Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus has been one of the most prominent women on WWE television over the last few months. In a recent interview, Grayson Waller said he would like to appear in a segment with the Hall of Famer one day.

Since joining SmackDown in May, Waller has interviewed several WWE stars as part of his Grayson Waller Effect talk show. Shortly before the Australian moved to the blue brand, Stratus turned heel on RAW and began feuding with Becky Lynch.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Stratus' name came to mind when Waller addressed which guests he wants on his show next:

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Like Miz TV, The Grayson Waller Effect is often used to further storylines with other wrestlers. AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Edge, Logan Paul, and Pretty Deadly have been among the guests so far.

Will Grayson Waller thank Trish Stratus?

Following her post-WrestleMania 39 heel turn, Trish Stratus demanded that other members of the roster acknowledge her past accomplishments. The former Women's Champion wants people to say "thank you Trish" to recognize that she paved the way for many current wrestlers.

Grayson Waller grew up watching Stratus on WWE television. The 33-year-old added that he would be happy to thank the legendary superstar if they cross paths:

"I would love to say thank you to Trish," Waller continued. "She has everyone wearing those shirts. I'll wear one of the 'thank you Trish' shirts, no problem. Come on. I think Trish on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

In the same interview, Waller revealed which WWE title he expects to win in the near future.

Do you want Stratus to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect? Let us know in the comments section below.

