Lengthy title reign will end "very soon," according to WWE SmackDown star

Grayson Waller is adamant that he will win his first WWE singles title in the near future.

On May 1, Waller joined SmackDown from NXT as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. The Australian has already been involved in some memorable main roster moments, most notably a segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

In an interview on WWE Die Woche, Waller said his sights are set on winning Austin Theory's United States Championship:

"There's a lot, there's a lot [of championships I have my eyes on in WWE]. I've done some big things in my career in the WWE. I've almost done it all, but the one thing I haven't done yet is win a championship, so I think it's time that I need to change that up and the one that I'm looking at is the United States Championship." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Waller expects to win the United States Championship soon, regardless of whether Theory or number one contender Santos Escobar holds the title:

"I think that's a championship with a lot of history, a lot of big names have won that and I look at that division and I'm just like, it's missing something. I think it's missing Grayson Waller. I had my opportunity in a four-way. Santos stole that match from me. So whether it's Santos Escobar, Austin Theory, it doesn't matter. I think you're gonna see Grayson Waller with that United States Championship very soon."

On November 26, 2022, Theory won the United States Championship from Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames. At the time of writing, the SmackDown star's reign has reached the 248-day mark.

Theory's tenure as United States Champion is the longest since Sheamus ended Dean Ambrose's 351-day reign on May 5, 2014.

Austin Theory's future as WWE United States Champion

Santos Escobar recently defeated AJ Styles, Butch, and Grayson Waller on SmackDown to advance in the United States Championship Invitational.

In another fatal four-way encounter, Rey Mysterio defeated Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Sheamus to remain in the mix for a title opportunity.

On July 28, Escobar defeated Mysterio on SmackDown after his fellow LWO member suffered a legitimate injury. As a result, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion won the match to set up a title bout against Austin Theory on the August 11 episode of SmackDown.

