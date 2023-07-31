What is the nature of Rey Mysterio's injury? All we know so far! 

Rey Mysterio has achieved legendary status in WWE. A 34-year wrestling veteran, Mysterio has faced some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. The WWE Hall of Famer is still going strong, even at the age of 48.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio took on Santos Escobar to determine who would challenge Austin Theory for his United States Championship. While the match was going well for Mysterio early on, it had to eventually be called off due to him sustaining an injury.

The injury to Mysterio was initially thought to have taken place when Santos Escobar launched himself through the ropes on the former. There was also heavy speculation on the nature of Mysterio's injury. However, as per a report, the 48-year-old superstar suffered a concussion on the blue brand.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also clarified that Mysterio's injury did not happen when Escobar launched himself through the ropes. On the contrary, the injury took place earlier in the match, and the angle was only set up when it came to light that he would not be able to continue.

Some early reports had also speculated that the injury was in kayfabe, however, that rumor does not seem to hold any value now.

Rey Mysterio recently appreciated his son Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's rivalry with Rey Mysterio is well-known to wrestling fans around the world. While father and son don't see eye to eye anymore, mutual admiration remains.

Rey recently stated that he was extremely proud of Dominik and what he has achieved as a performer.

"As a father, despite our differences, I am extremely proud of what he is doing and what he is conquering. He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American Title."

It remains to be seen when Rey Mysterio will return to the ring and what the severity of his injury is. The legend will definitely be missed by fans.