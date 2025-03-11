8-time WWE champion to cost Gunther his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41? Possible scenario explored

WWE Superstar Gunther will be headlining WrestleMania 41 and defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Although The Ring General considers this to be an easy match, there is a chance that Mr. Yeet’s twin brother, Jimmy Uso, could cost him his title.

Big Jim is a three-time RAW and five-time SmackDown WWE Tag Team Champion. The Samoan wrestler reunited with his brother Jey Uso last year before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. This week on the Monday Night Show, The Yeet Master wrestled Grayson Waller, who had challenged him to a match after getting embarrassed in a backstage segment last week.

Right after the 2025 Royal Rumble winner of the match, he was attacked by Austin Theory. While he successfully countered Waller’s tag team partner. However, soon after, Gunther blindsided him with a sleeper hold, rendering the OG Bloodline member unconscious.

While Mr. Yeet had nobody to save him from the sneak attack, Jimmy Uso could watch his back at WrestleMania 41. Big Jim could even the odds for his twin brother and take care of A-Town Down Under in Las Vegas. Thus, the former 8-time champion could put a big dent in the Austrian wrestler's plans and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The OG Bloodline could also come to save Jey Uso from Gunther

Jey Uso is determined to win the World Heavyweight Championship to prove himself to everyone. While the former Intercontinental Champion has already completed half the journey by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, he may need some help at WrestleMania 41. Especially when Gunther has Ludwig Kaiser, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller on his side.

To counter this four-man team, Main Event Jey could receive aid from the OG Bloodline, which includes Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Thus, The Ring General won’t be able to use the numbers game to his advantage to take Mr. Yeet out.

This could also add some touches from the WrestleMania XL match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, where the presence of The Bloodline was seen. It would be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas as the world champ between Uso and Gunther.

