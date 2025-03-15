8-time WWE champion to be forced to miss WrestleMania due to injury after SmackDown tease? Exploring the possibility

A 39-year-old superstar could miss this year’s WWE WrestleMania. The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw a backstage segment between Jimmy Uso and Gunther, where The Ring General tried to manipulate the eight-time tag team champion to get his brother, Jey Uso, to call off the world title match at WrestleMania. However, it didn’t work as Jimmy told Gunther he would lose his title to Jey.

The Main Event shocked the world when he won the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match and opted to face Gunther for his World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. Both stars have been engaged in brawls every week, showcasing increasing levels of ruthlessness.

Following the backstage segment, Gunther could brutally attack Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown, leaving him unable to compete at the Show of Shows this year. This would affect Jey Uso mentally and make it more challenging to secure a win against The Ring General. Additionally, this move would add more fuel to their ongoing feud and make it more personal.

While the angle proposed above sounds interesting, it is mere speculation.

Adam Pearce could ban Gunther on RAW before WrestleMania 41

The animosity between Jey Uso and The Ring General has reached its peak. It’s almost impossible for the two superstars to avoid putting their hands on each other on the red brand every week.

The security personnel and top management on Monday Night RAW are struggling to keep the two away from each other.

To avoid more conflicts and keep RAW’s biggest title match intact, General Manager Adam Pearce could take strict measures and ban Jey Uso and Gunther from RAW for one week to prevent them from hurting one another.

With the Show of Shows fast approaching, fans’ excitement for the Gunther-Uso match is growing. It will be interesting to see how the storyline develops in the upcoming weeks.

