8-time WWE champion to invade RAW and cost Jey Uso his match against Seth Rollins? Exploring possible swerve

Jey Uso is slated to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This encounter is an opportunity for Jey to show his worth. However, his aspiration of becoming the World Champion may be impeded by Jimmy Uso. Jimmy could intervene and deprive his sibling of the opportunity to win the title. The main reason for Jimmy's actions might be the rumor of their upcoming conflict, which could climax at WrestleMania 40.

Jey previously moved to RAW in an attempt to escape his brother's influence. Jimmy pursued him and cost him the opportunity to secure tag team gold. Tonight, a similar scenario might unfold. Jimmy Uso could unexpectedly appear and ensure that his brother fails to secure the World Title.

Expand Tweet

According to reports, this match could take place at WrestleMania 40. There are still over four months remaining for the event. Therefore, it will be intriguing to see whether WWE can successfully prolong this feud until then, considering the intensity and personal nature it is expected to possess.

It remains to be seen if Jimmy will make an appearance on RAW and interfere in his brother's match. It is mere speculation, so fans will have to watch RAW to discover the outcome of the Jey Uso versus Seth Rollins match.

Jey Uso wants to face his brother at WrestleMania

A Jimmy vs. Jey encounter at WrestleMania 40 has been a hot topic among fans, and it appears that Jey has also been thinking about it. The Usos have been a force to be reckoned with in the tag team division for over a decade. They hold the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Jey Uso expressed his desire to have a match with his brother before his professional wrestling journey comes to a close.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." (H/T SeScoops)

Would you like to see Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.