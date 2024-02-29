8 time WWE champion to be special guest referee for Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 40 match? Analyzing the likelihood

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre entered the Elimination Chamber match with hopes of winning the competition. Despite being one of the first two men to start the match, The Scottish Warrior did not let anything affect him and won due to help from Logan Paul.

With this victory, Drew has earned the right to face Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. While the match, date, and venue are set, it seems the clash between Rollins and McIntyre could also get a special guest referee.

The special guest referee who could officiate the match between Rollins and McIntyre is CM Punk. While Punk is not cleared to compete at 'Mania due to a triceps injury, WWE could always book him to officiate the match, given he has a history with both superstars involved.

While the angle mentioned above is speculative, if WWE does something like this, it would be exciting because it would possibly lead to an interesting storyline involving The Best in the World. It will be worth observing what happens at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre recently revealed an interesting detail about CM Punk

After spending nearly a decade away from WWE, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames. While fans were excited to see the Chicago native return, Drew McIntyre recently claimed that it wasn't the case with many people in WWE.

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, McIntyre said that when Punk was here, plenty of people had a problem with him. Further, McIntyre asserted that even if people did not say it publicly, they would have a problem with Punk if he were here.

The Scottish Warrior said:

"I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a c**p ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly."

Based on his statements, it's clear that Drew McIntyre is not very fond of CM Punk. It will be interesting to see whether the duo feud at some point when Punk returns to WWE.