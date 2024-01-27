The winner of this year's Royal Rumble will have the choice to challenge either the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The current favorites to win the match are CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. However, the company could be planning a major swerve.

The Rock returned to WWE at RAW:Day 1 and has also become a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO. It has given rise to speculation that he could be facing The Head of the Table at WrestleMania this year. However, he has also stated that he is in for 'the long game.' On the other hand, fans want Cody Rhodes to finish his story at this year's 'Mania by beating Reigns.

The Rock has allegedly stated that he would like to compete at this year's WrestleMania as well. WWE could achieve this without killing Rhodes' momentum. The Rock could make a surprise entry into the Rumble and win it, only to choose Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes could go on to win the Elimination Chamber match and face Reigns at WrestleMania.

With The Rock a part of TKO now, he can build a long-term feud with Reigns, which could culminate at WrestleMania 41, while fans would still get to see his return this year against Seth Rollins.

Could the Rock face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that as of today, The Rock has yet to finalize his agreement to participate in WrestleMania 40. Although he expresses a desire to be part of the event, it is emphasized that The Rock's comeback to The Grandest Stage of Them All is still uncertain and remains "absolutely in play" rather than a confirmed arrangement at this point.

According to Meltzer, information from WWE insiders suggests that The People's Champion could potentially make his first appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, recent reports suggest The Brahma Bull is more interested in doing WrestleMania instead of a show in Saudi Arabia. So a match against The Architect at WrestleMania 40 would be great for The Rock.

