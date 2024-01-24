Big updates on The Rock's WrestleMania 40 status and possible WWE Saudi Arabia debut - Reports

Following WWE's major announcement on the future of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, new details are being reported on his in-ring status for the company.

On the same day WWE unveiled a massive deal with Netflix, it was announced that The Rock has been appointed to the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors. The Hollywood star was also granted full ownership of his "The Rock" trademarked name, and he's entered into a new services & merchandising agreement with the company.

The Rock's new deal with the Stamford-based company comes amid speculation on his in-ring return, rumored to be at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Great One recently commented on his rumored match. However, a new backstage update brings good news for fans.

Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reports that The Great One has not signed to work WrestleMania 40 as of today, but he does want to be on the show. It was noted that Rock's return to The Grandest Stage of Them All is "absolutely in play" but not a done deal as of now.

Meltzer stated that WWE sources also indicate that The People's Champion may be headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for his debut there. It was noted that there are "forces" interested in how much value Rock can bring to Saudi Arabia when the company returns for two shows this year.

There are said to be people within WWE and TKO who are interested in convincing The Rock to have his in-ring return take place in the Kingdom if they can make a significant amount of extra money from the deal they have there. However, as it stands now, the third-generation superstar would rather do WrestleMania.

It was reiterated that there are "balls in play" right now, but nothing is 100% regarding The Rock's in-ring return.

Vince McMahon comments on The Rock's new WWE deal

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is officially working with WWE and their parent company, TKO Group Holdings after he was appointed to the TKO Board of Directors today.

Vince McMahon has been close to The Great One and his family for many years. The TKO Group Executive Chairman commented on the new deal and how The Rock will help bring more success to the company.

"Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights," McMahon said via official press release.

TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel is familiar with The Rock, as Endeavor's WME agency has represented the entrepreneurial juggernaut for almost 13 years. Emanuel also considered what the XFL owner can do for the company.

"I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board. Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO," Emanuel said.

In addition to various movie/TV projects and the XFL, The Rock's other business ventures include the Seven Bucks Productions entertainment company, the Teramanna Tequila brand, the ZOA Energy energy drink company, and his Project Rock apparel line with Under Armour, among others.

Where do you want to see The Rock return to the ring? Who should be The Rock's final opponent? Sound off in the comments below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.