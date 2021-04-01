8 Wrestlers With The Worst Luck Ever

Luck is one of the most important things to have if one is to succeed in wrestling. You can have all the talent in the world, but without a bit of luck, you could find yourself struggling. Just look at Roman Reigns. He achieved so much in WWE, and just when it looked like things are finally starting to go his way, his leukemia returned and he had to go fight for his life.

Reigns isn’t the only person in WWE to experience bad luck. Many people involved in the wrestling business have experienced such bad luck that it had severe consequences on their careers and even their lives.

Here we’ll look at eight instances where wrestling personalities have suffered from the worst luck imaginable.

#8 Batista wins the world title, gets injured 24 hours later

Sometimes, being so big and muscular can cause someone serious problems, as seen with Batista

In 2009, the WWE title picture on RAW focused on two people: John Cena and Randy Orton. WWE was desperately trying to sell to everyone that these two were the best RAW had to offer. However, some of their feuds and matches weren’t all that good, so WWE made the surprise decision to add someone else to the mix: Batista.

"The Animal" defeated Randy Orton in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules 2009 to win the WWE Championship, marking his first reign with that world title. Sadly, Batista’s luck ran out a day later, as Batista tore his bicep in the match. The injury forced Batista to vacate the WWE title and fell out of the title picture until the following year.

What makes this injury so disappointing is that it was rumored to be the start of a feud between Batista and John Cena. The two men were two of WWE’s top stars and a rivalry between them would’ve been very exciting. However, with Batista injured, WWE had to go back to their original plan of Cena versus Orton, which didn’t seem as exciting as this prospective feud.

Although Cena and Batista did have their feud eventually, it was lackluster and didn’t have as much excitement to it as it could have if their rivalry had started earlier and had more time to develop organically. Sometimes, all one needs is a little bit of luck. Without it, stuff like this happens.

Batista never quite reached the potential of what was expected of him and this injury was a key contributor to that. He eventually faded out of the business and switched industries.

