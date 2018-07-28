8 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17.43K // 28 Jul 2018, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles could be heading towards NJPW

A lot of people bang on pro-wrestling smarks because they are fans of a scripted sport. No real drama, no real thrill, and no real excitement. That is what most people would say. But, one thing which WWE fans could be proud of is that their rumor mill is always operating.

The past three days were no different. There had been tons of rumors, and fans would hope most of them do not come true.

Also read: 5 WWE decisions that would be good for pro-wrestling, but bad for sports entertainment

In this segment, we look at the pessimistic ones and hope that they remain rumors and nothing more. Without further ado, here are 8 WWE rumors that shouldn't come true.

#8 James Ellsworth will return

This week's Smackdown was one of the best Smackdowns in 2018. If you didn't enjoy it, then there is no chance you could be a WWE fan again. However, one noteworthy thing from the lot was James Ellsworth's firing. The Chinless Wonder returned to the WWE only a month ago and was fired by Paige for requesting a title shot.

However, according to Cagesideseats, he is not done with the WWE yet. They elucidated that James Ellsworth never signed a WWE contract as a lot of indie promotions had still booked him. But, the company can contact and use him whenever they want.

A lot of fans would be against this, but I believe that James Ellsworth's character just holds the division down. He created a mess out of the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and held the division back. He returned at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view a year later, cost Asuka the match, buried her, and held the Women's division back. And now, his plan was to hold the Smackdown WWE Championship scenario back.

Other than some noteworthy comedy segments like eliminating Braun Strowman at the 2016 Survivor Series, James Ellsworth never did anything good for the show. It is better his foot remains outside the WWE, and he never returns.

1 / 8 NEXT