8 WWE stars in their mid-40s who aren't retiring any time soon

Once upon a time, being close to or over 40 used to signal the end of a WWE performer's in-ring career. However, some stars like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker competed well past their 40s.

WWE currently has many top stars in over 40. Medicine and surgeries have allowed injured wrestlers to heal much quicker than in the past.

Rey Mysterio is 50 but still competes with the current roster. Which other stars in the mid-40s are still going strong? The next eight WWE performers aren't slowing down any time soon.

(Note: The age range considered for this piece falls between 43-47).

#8. Asuka (43) is out with injury

Trending

While she's suffered more injuries lately, Asuka still has plenty of gas left in her tank. Her story with Damage CTRL isn't finished as the group turned face on RAW.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have risen the ranks while The Empress of Tomorrow has been out. The former record-setting NXT Champ is one of the best in-ring technicians in the game.

Unfortunately, she's often overlooked for stars with more championships. Asuka deserves one last major run within the context of WWE's New Era.

#7. Finn Balor & #6. Kofi Kingston (43) have been a tag team specialists lately

Finn Balor is in phenomenal shape and is another star gunning for one more major run as a top Champion. The Prince hasn't lost a step and may be moving on from The Judgment Day in 2025.

Kofi Kingston enjoyed his only run as WWE Champion more recently, but Brock Lesnar unceremoniously ended it. Due to the New Day's recent heel turn, there are many layers to explore.

Kingston and Xavier Woods are adjusting to the fallout from rejecting Big E. Once they get their footing, both could be in for a longer run. Kingston has been an important member of the WWE roster for over 15 years.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura & #4. Randy Orton are both 44 years old but still going strong

One has captured a major WWE title 13 times. The other is a mid-card staple who is often forgotten as a Champion. Randy Orton is a future Hall of Famer but he's been in and out of the lineup over the last few years.

It still doesn't mean he can't be a part-time performer like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, or John Cena. The Viper signed a new five-year deal in 2024 and plans to wrestle for another 5-10 years. He'll retire when he knows "it's over."

Due to his minimal usage over the last year, Nakamura is arguably in great shape at 44. His new character is one of the more intriguing in wrestling yet he's barely used. It would be a shame not to explore his wayward samurai persona fully.

#3. Sheamus (46) has been a WWE fixture for years

It feels like Sheamus won't retire until he's finally captured the Intercontinental title. It's the one Championship that's eluded The Celtic Warrior in his lengthy WWE career.

He's challenged for the belt several times lately but has come up short. The former King of the Ring might get that chance at WrestleMania 41 or at different points in 2025.

Sheamus is committed to keeping in excellent shape with his Celtic Warrior Workouts. Since he signed a five-year deal last year, it seems like Sheamus will continue being a fixture in WWE for the foreseeable future.

#2. CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023

CM Punk is another big name who's endured several injuries over the last four years. Part of the reasoning is due to his age (46), but as long as things heal properly, older stars should be able to keep wrestling as long as their bodies allow.

Due to being one of the best mic workers of all time, WWE needs Punk to wrestle and appear as much as he can. Even without a title in 2024, his feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were arguably better than championship angles.

Since reconciling with the company and Triple H with a three-year deal, The Best in the World will wrestle for as long as his body allows. Without that elusive WrestleMania main event, his time will not be spent in vain.

#1. AJ Styles (47) came back at the Royal Rumble

Due to the overwhelming reception he received at the Royal Rumble, fans will greatly miss AJ Styles whenever he decides to retire. Like many others on this list, he's suffered unfortunate injuries over the last few years.

When he comes back each time, he fits back into the dynamics due to his in-ring ability and audience connection. The Phenomenal One can work with anyone from veterans of the game to up-and-comers from NXT.

Since he just returned at the Rumble, Styles won't be going away any time soon. He was also moved to RAW and could face many new stars. Imagine feuds with Gunther, Bron Breakker, and Penta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback