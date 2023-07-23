8 WWE stars who might get left off of the SummerSlam card

While Vince McMahon still has a say, Triple H has gone with smaller cards for big WWE premium live events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Since The Biggest Party of the Summer is a one-day event, the card will likely have under 10 matches.

Due to a slightly smaller event card, only big titles and big stars are likely to have a match. Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins will always be booked for the event regardless of Championship status.

Unfortunately, that means other stars and titleholders will be left out of the festivities. The United States title was rarely defended on PLEs in 2022. Will that again be the case at SummerSlam?

The following eight WWE stars may miss out or not be booked in matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#8. Bobby Lashley could be excluded from SummerSlam

Lashley hasn't been used much following the 2023 WWE Draft.

Due to an undisclosed illness to Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley missed out on a match at WrestleMania 39. His consolation prize was winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the March 31 episode of SmackDown.

The All Mighty has also been absent from TV for some time now until returning last week to interact with the Street Profits. We haven't seen anything concrete just yet, but he could be forming a new group.

Lashley has gone from being a former WWE Champion and top star to someone who WWE has trouble fitting into the new rosters. He's still in amazing shape, yet he could miss the second biggest event of the year.

#7. The Women's Tag Team titles just changed hands

While it is a Championship, the Women's Tag titles may not be booked for SummerSlam. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the belts from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of RAW.

With the titles being defended only weeks before the actual event, they won't likely be booked on August 5. Creative would have to come up with another team, but Green and Deville beat most of them in a gauntlet match.

The hope is for Green and Deville to have a reign that gives some prestige to the belts. A match at SummerSlam would help achieve that, but it seems like they won't be booked for action in Detroit.

Former rivals #6. AJ Styles and #5. Edge may miss out on SummerSlam

The two veterans faced off at WrestleMania 38.

Despite being involved in an angle with Karrion Kross, it seems like that scenario will continue to play out on SmackDown. While it's a new feud for The Phenomenal One, it doesn't seem like a pairing that would be added to the SummerSlam card.

WWE often keeps some matches for the go-home editions of RAW and SmackDown, and it seems like the blow-off for this angle would fit that criterion.

As for Edge, he randomly returned to SmackDown to have a match with Grayson Waller. Unless that's picked back up for the card, The Rated R Superstar will miss out on a big spot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Austin Theory is busy with the LWO

Austin Theory is likely going to be kept off the SummerSlam card for the same reason as Edge and Styles. WWE will keep his defense against either Santos Escobar or Rey Mysterio for the go-home episode of SmackDown.

Before Triple picked up a lot of Creative control, both the US and Intercontinental titles were rarely booked on premium live events. The Intercontinental title even went a year without being booked on a major event.

Gunther has proven himself to be one of the MVPs of WWE since joining the main roster, so he'll defend his title at SummerSlam. Theory, however, has had a mediocre reign and will likely defend his belt the day before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. LA Knight's momentum with the crowd isn't slowing down

Knight may be on the outside looking in at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

For whatever reason, WWE bookers aren't striking while the iron is hot with LA Knight. The fans erupt whenever he appears on screen, yet he has only wrestled on two premium live events this year - the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. He lost at both shows.

It seemed like he would win the fatal four-way invitationals and challenge Austin Theory for the US title. Mysterio instead won, once again leaving Knight without a direction.

Management might view him as a heel and want to let their current angles play out, but they have a megastar on their hands. The fans may reject his opponents and hijack his matches. That will only get worse if he is left off of the SummerSlam card.

#2. Kevin Owens and #1. Sami Zayn have regularly defended their titles

Could the Undisputed Tag Team Champs be left out in Detroit?

Over the last few weeks, Owens and Zayn have defended the Undisputed Tag Team titles against Pretty Deadly and the Judgment Day. There are a lot of tag teams in WWE. Due to the activity on RAW and SmackDown, the two real-life friends might do so again on RAW before SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is less than two weeks away, and a new opponent is yet to emerge. That could change before the actual event, but time is ticking away. Every title won't be defended, and Undisputed Tag titles seem to fall into the category.

If that's the case, a storyline could be built for the Payback event in September, Payback. Despite that possibility, Owens and Zayn have been unsung heroes of WWE this year and deserve a spot at SummerSlam.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars