8 WWE stars who have wrestled the most Survivor Series events

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 221 // 17 Nov 2018, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series has quite the history. Who has been a part of that history the most?

Survivor Series is the second longest running annual PPV for WWE PPV, standing behind only WrestleMania in terms of continuity and recognition as a super show. The show had somewhat modest beginnings as counterprogramming to Starrcade and a platform to offer an extra Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant clashes without having to expose the two megastars, who weren’t exactly exemplary in workers at that point, in an extra one on one match. The show’s thirty-year history has since included world title changes, dream matches, the debuts of stars of like The Undertaker, The Rock, and Kurt Angle, and a whole lot of fun tag team elimination bouts that included all star combinations and odd bedfellows.

It’s interesting to look back from the perspective of 2018 and see who has worked the most Survivor Series cards. In part because the four or five-person teams tended to offer up PPV spots to stars who otherwise didn’t get featured much on PPV caliber shows. Moreover, we have had the opportunity to see guys like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels grow from tag team wrestlers, to mid-card acts, to full-fledged main eventers. It’s also remarkable to see the staying power of acts from different generations like Tito Santana, Ted Dibiase, Billy Gunn, Rey Mysterio, The Big Boss Man, Booker T, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler, each with five-plus Survivor Series shows to their names.

This article takes a look back at the top eight stars to have worked the most Survivor Series events. The list only takes into account actually wrestling in a match (so, for example, a guest referee, manager, or promo spot does not qualify). Some of the names belong to Hall of Fame caliber top talents you might expect, though more than a few names might also surprise you as not as celebrated talents who nonetheless demonstrated impressive staying power over the years.

