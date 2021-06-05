8 WWE Superstars who could have attacked Rey Mysterio

Last week on SmackDown, WWE legend Rey Mysterio was attacked in the backstage area whilst he was praying ahead of his Tag Team Championship match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Dominik was seen minutes before the attack and then when the show came back from an ad break, Mysterio was complaining about his ribs.

Dominik was able to head out to the ring and handle a large part of the Championship match without his father, but many fans are now questioning who was behind the attack.

The mystery attacker was set to be revealed this week on SmackDown, but it appears that the angle has either been dropped or WWE has decided to extend the story much further. This could mean that there is a much deeper story in place here and WWE could circle back in the future.

Whilst WWE Champions will always have targets on their backs, the following list looks at some of the company's most likely suspects.

#8/7. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Jimmy and Jey Uso were given a shot at the Tag Team Championships this week on SmackDown where the duo came up short.

It was already known at the time of the attack on Rey Mysterio last week, that the two brothers were looking to step back into the title picture. They also needed to ensure that they took home the gold.

The pressure of this situation could have finally got the better of the The Usos and they could have then made the decision to ensure that Mysterio was weakened.

This plan obviously didn't work for them since The Mysterios were able to retain their Championships against The Dirty Dawgs and Rey Mysterio didn't show any signs of weakness this week.

Jimmy Uso was also against Roman Reigns attacking Dominik and Rey Mysterio this week, after the Universal Champion had cost The Usos their match. It would be quite the swerve if it was revealed that Jimmy was the one behind the initial attack and that he was feeling the strain of trying to fit in with his cousin.

Jimmy spent more than a year away from WWE after being injured at WrestleMania 36. In that time, his brother has become a main event level talent and his cousin is the face of the company.

Could Jimmy Uso have been the one behind the attack to ensure that when it came to the Tag Team Championship match this week, they would come out on top?

It would be a surprise if The Usos were behind the attack, but it's hard to rule anyone out at this point since the WWE Tag Team Champions seem to have a lot of enemies backstage.

