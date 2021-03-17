8 WWE Superstars who are avid soccer fans (and their favorite football club)

Football, aka soccer in some parts of the world, has managed to charm several WWE Superstars over the years. This popular sport has a huge international fanbase, including some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. Several WWE Superstars, both old and new, actively back their favorite football clubs.

While a few WWE Superstars were introduced to football via FIFA, others have been life-long fans of the sport. Nonetheless, several big names in the company actively follow the games and passionately back their favorite clubs.

In this article, we will look at eight WWE Superstars who are football fans and their favorite clubs.

#8 Sheamus (WWE RAW) - Liverpool F.C.

Sheamus is a huge Liverpool fan

WWE Superstar Sheamus has never shied away from sharing his love for English giants Liverpool Football Club. The Celtic Warrior was one of several thousand Reds who celebrated Jurgen Klopp's men's first Premier League victory last season. The former WWE Champion is a long-term fan of the Merseyside club and often discusses the club's highs and lows with his fans on his social media accounts.

Liverpool are six-time Champions League winners, and they lifted their first league title of the Premier League era last season. Unfortunately, their campaign this season derailed early when their centre-back Virgil van Dijk sustained an ACL injury. Other players in the squad also lost a lot of momentum that affected their overall performance across all competitions.

This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I’m bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020

Liverpool are currently placed sixth in the Premier League table. They remained undefeated in 68 games at their home ground, Anfield. This incredible home record recently ended, and Liverpool ended up losing six consecutive home matches in the Premier League. However, Sheamus and other Liverpool fans remain hopeful that the club will bounce back soon.

Sheamus is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. The two former best friends have been feuding for a long time on the Red brand and are now scheduled for a match at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Fastlane. As we enter the English football season's final months, Sheamus will hope that both he and his team are well prepared for the big challenges that lie ahead.

