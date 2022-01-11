8 WWE Superstars who debuted as teenagers

WWE has been the land of opportunity for several years. People of nearly every race and color have competed in the company, reaching varied levels of success.

Age has also played a great role in a superstar’s success in the company. Over the years, fans have watched older superstars like Goldberg and Bobby Lashley win top championships in the company.

Meanwhile, WWE has continued to introduce some young stars and tried to give them a platform to launch themselves. Cora Jade is currently one of the youngest superstars in the company at 20 years of age. Meanwhile, Nicholas broke all records by winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at the age of 10.

Not many can compete with Nicholas’ achievements in the industry. However, there are several current and former superstars who debuted in the company as teenagers. With that being said, take a look at the eight superstars who debuted as teenagers.

#8. JoJo Offerman was 19 years old when she participated in her first match

Most WWE fans will remember JoJo Offerman as a ring announcer and interviewer. She was also part of the E! Network's reality television show Total Divas during the first season, which aired in 2013.

In October 2013, JoJo was booked in her first match on RAW. She teamed up with Natalya and Eva Marie in a winning effort against Alicia Fox, Rosa Mendes, and Aksana in a six-woman tag-team match. Unsurprisingly, JoJo was never tagged into the match.

The match still allowed JoJo to make her in-ring debut at just 19 years of age. She competed in a few more matches for the company but never became a top superstar.

#7. Former WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate won the title at 19 years of age

Tyler Bate competed in his first match for Vince McMahon's promotion in the United Kingdom Title Tournament in 2017. Born on 7 March 1998, Bate was only 19 at the time of his debut match.

His debut was impressive, and he progressed in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. The young man did not disappoint as he defeated Wolfgang in the semi-finals and Pete Dunne in the final to win the tournament and become the inaugural champion.

At 19 years old, he became the second teenager in company history to win a title. Bate has been a cornerstone for NXT UK ever since. He is arguably the strongest pound-for-pound wrestlers on the brand, and still one of the youngest top superstars in the company.

