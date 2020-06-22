8 WWE Superstars you forgot appeared on NXT

John Cena has made only one appearance in WWE NXT.

The Great Khali has wrestled a match in the black and yellow brand.

These main roster stars appeared on NXT during the early days of the promotion

WWE NXT has consistently put on some of the best matches in pro wrestling for the last few years. The black and yellow brand is now well and truly WWE's third brand with the show live on the USA Network on Wednesday nights.

However, when NXT was first transitioning away from the game show version to its current form, they sometimes relied on star power from the main roster to get eyes on the product. A number of main roster stars appeared on NXT during the early years of the promotion and in this article, we take a look at some of these which fans have forgotten about in 2020.

#8 Kofi Kingston

We start off our list with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. It may surprise some fans that Kofi Kingston has actually wrestled a couple of times in NXT. These came in 2013 and he faced Rusev in both matches, winning one and losing the other.

Kofi went on to form the New Day a few months later in 2014 and has gone on to have some of the most successful years of his career with Xavier Woods and Big E.

#7 The Great Khali

We move on to the most successful Indian in WWE history, the Great Khali.

Khali made his WWE debut in 2006 and continued in the promotion till 2014. During his time in the company, his solitary title was the World Heavyweight Championship. He won the title in a battle royal on SmackDown in 2007, following Edge vacating the title. Khali dropped the title to Batista later on in the year.

During his WWE run, Khali also made one appearance in NXT. Khali went down to the black and yellow brand in 2014 where he faced CJ Parker, who now wrestles in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Juice Robinson. Khali won the match, but the biggest thing you take away in the clip is how far Juice Robinson has come as a performer since he went over to Japan.

