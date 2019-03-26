8 WWE Superstars who are expected to leave WrestleMania 35 as champions

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.32K // 26 Mar 2019, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal champion

WrestleMania 35 is all set to be one of the most stacked shows in WWE history, with 13 matches already confirmed for the event and another 3-4 expected to be announced over the next two weeks.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Championship) will be the final match of the night on April 7, while other much-anticipated matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) and, assuming there is another storyline swerve on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

As for the other confirmed title matches, Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship) has been made official on 205 Live, while Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship) and Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship) have also been announced.

Regarding the rest of the women’s division, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce (Women’s Tag Team Championship) is now confirmed, and there will be a Fatal 4-Way match between Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to determine who faces Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It looks as though we will also see The Revival vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet (Raw Tag Team Championship) and The Usos vs. The Hardy Boyz (SmackDown Tag Team Championship), but neither match is yet official.

With so many titles on the line at this year’s ‘Mania, let’s take a look at who is currently expected to leave MetLife Stadium as champions.

#8 Asuka

As of the time of writing, the Fatal 4-Way match between Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose has not taken place, so it remains unclear which of the four women will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Naomi, Carmella and Rose have already faced “The Empress of Tomorrow” in title matches over the last year, which surely makes Deville, who is from the New Jersey area (the state where WrestleMania is being held this year), the favourite to earn a championship opportunity.

Either way, regardless of who becomes the #1 contender, it seems highly unlikely that anybody will win the title from Asuka at this stage, especially when you consider that her three-month reign as champion is yet to truly take off.

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement