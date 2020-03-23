8 WWE Superstars who changed their look in 2020

The #1 Superstar on this list is a former WWE Champion with a radical new look!

These Superstars have all changed things up in 2020.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Zack Ryder and Ricochet have got a new look recently

To be a successful WWE Superstar one needs to have the whole package - good in-ring ability, mic skills, and the look to be a hit among fans. WWE Superstars often change their look to either get a fresh new start following an injury or a hiatus due to creative not having anything for them to do.

It could also be used to make one more hated or liked, much like what Bayley did last year when she chopped off her hair after turning heel. There have been quite a few Superstars who have experimented with a new look this year, some who are quite difficult to identify.

Let's take a look at 8 WWE Superstars who changed their look in 2020:

#8 Ricochet

Ricochet with his new look

Ricochet has had quite an eventful last two years. After signing with WWE in January 2018, the former NJPW and Lucha Underground star has been pushed hard, first in NXT, where he won the North American Championship.

He was then moved to the main roster where he won the United States Championship, before getting an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at Super showdown. Ricochet was squashed by the WWE Champion at the Saudi Arabia PPV.

He then lost to then 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss on RAW and hasn't been seen. In videos that he has posted on social media, Ricochet is sporting a new look where he is clean-shaven, which makes him unrecognizable!

This perhaps could be a new look that he could use when he returns to WWE television. There were some disappointing reports making the rounds earlier this month about Vince McMahon burying Ricochet with his loss to Lesnar, and that the WWE Chairman is "done" with the former United States for the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT