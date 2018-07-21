8 WWE Superstars who did well in TNA

The Broken Hardy's were a great success in TNA

Many wrestlers have wrestled for both WWE and TNA. TNA has been criticized for many years for putting too much emphasis on hiring former WWE talent and relying on names made elsewhere rather than building their own stars.

Many former WWE wrestlers turned out to be complete busts but some of them ended up positively improving TNA. Sometimes the best talent on the market happens to be talents leaving WWE. Many former WWE wrestlers turned out to be complete busts and hurt the overall future of the company, but some of them ended up positively improving TNA.

There’s also the case of WWE signing stars that were first in TNA. This has yielded more success recently with buzz behind adding stars like Joe, EC3, Bobby Roode and others to the WWE Roster. Here are the WWE Superstars who did incredibly well in TNA.

#8 Jeff Jarett

Jeff Jarett did well in TNA

During his WWE days in the 90s, Jarrett achieved midcard success but was never anything special. TNA was able to use him as a main eventer and he's one of the most important on-air performers in the history of the promotion.

Many fans would say Jarrett abused his power by putting himself in the main event picture and champion position too often but he did at least get heat from the crowd. Jarrett did well as a top heel in TNA. It’s questionable to say Jeff Jarrett was used better in TNA considering he was the one using himself as the man in charge during its early days.

Jeff is now a WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted by The Road Dogg earlier this year.

