8 WWE Superstars who won titles in their very first match

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.95K   //    08 Jul 2019, 18:43 IST

Carlito, Santino and Gail Kim all won titles on their first nights.
For every wrestler who ever laces up a pair of boots, there are few things greater than being called champion. For some, the road to championship glory is long and arduous, with current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston toiling away in the mid-card for over a decade before getting his shot at WrestleMania. For some though, their path is much shorter.

Though some stars may take a long time, others get there quick, and have even won titles in their very first night in WWE. Shocking many members of the WWE Universe, this group proved that it's best to strike and strike fast.

Here are eight Superstars who didn't take long to establish themselves, winning titles in their very first match across various promotions.

#8 Ted DiBiase Jr.

Working with DiBiase, Cody Rhodes became the only man to defeat himself for a title.
Working with DiBiase, Cody Rhodes became the only man to defeat himself for a title.

As the son of the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase Jr. had a lot to live up to. After all, his father Ted Sr. had become one of wrestling's most iconic villains, awarding himself the Million Dollar title and being a three-time Tag Team Champion. It was those same tag titles that DiBiase Jr. hoped to take away from Cody Rhodes and Hardcore Holly at Night of Champions 2008, though the rookie refused to reveal who his partner would be.

Even as the match began, fans had no idea who DiBiase would team with, until a shocking betrayal revealed all. Proving that everyone has a price, Cody would attack Hardcore Holly, revealing himself as DiBiase's partner, and the pair won the titles. Named Priceless, the pair would later become The Legacy with Randy Orton and would be a dominant force until the group's disbanding in early 2010.  

1 / 8 NEXT
