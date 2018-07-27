8 WWE Wrestlers who have won the Intercontentinal Championship the most times

Ian Carey FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.84K // 27 Jul 2018, 01:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H once held both the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship

WWE's Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the history of wrestling. Newer fans will balk upon hearing the claim, but older fans know it to be true. There was a time when the greatest wrestlers in the world would compete for the honor of being Intercontinental Champion.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

The Intercontinental Championship used to be the title the best technical wrestlers would compete over. While Hulk Hogan would battle a long list of foes for the World title, top-notch wrestlers such as Tito Santana, Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, and Bret Hart wrestled for the Intercontinental title.

Some believe WWE is trying to re-create the old feel of the championship these days. WWE's best workers, such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler have all competed for the Intercontinental title so far in 2018. Dolph Ziggler is set to defend his Intercontinental Title yet again in the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view against Seth Rollins yet again.

With the prestige of the Intercontinental belt in mind, here are the 8 wrestlers who have won the title more than anyone else.

8. Triple H (5-time Intercontinental Champion):

Triple H with the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships

Triple H is one of the most decorated Intercontinental Champions of all-time. In fact, Triple H won the title even before the Attitude Era really kicked in. His first Intercontinental Championship win came in October of 1996 when he defeated Marc Mero for the belt. He was still in his Connecticut blue-blood gimmick at the time, known then as Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

The next time he'd win the title was from the Rock in 1998. He then went on to win the title twice in 2001 and then his 5th and likely final time in 2002.

Despite winning the title 5 times, Triple H's combined days spent as Intercontinental Champion is only 200, averaging only 40 days per title reign. During one of his reigns, he was both Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, holding the belts with Stone Cold.

You can see Triple H face Jeff Hardy with the Intercontinental Title on the line here:

1 / 8 NEXT