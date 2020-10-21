Records are usually made to be broken and in WWE, that's usually the way it goes. At present, all eyes are on Charlotte Flair and whether she will ever break her father's long-standing 16-time world title record. Meanwhile, others wonder if there will ever be someone as dominant as The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Although these records are the most talked about, there are others that only the elite in WWE have been able to capture. In particular, performing in the most matches. After all, in order to make the list, stars have to remain in WWE for longer than a decade and regularly perform on WWE TV.

At present, Kane tops the list for most matches in WWE with 1665, which is understandable given his lengthy tenure with the company. He is closely followed by The Big Show on 1440. With that being said, there are still several stars who could break this record before the time comes to hang up their wrestling boots.

#9 Natalya - 974 WWE matches

I AM THE #BOAT!

BEST 👏 OF 👏 ALL 👏 TIME!!!!!

✔️ MOST MATCHES

✔️ MOST WINS

(... of any WOMAN in @WWE history!) See you next week, @MickieJames!😘 pic.twitter.com/P0SaX5D2uK — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 11, 2020

Natalya holds many records in WWE. At present, she stands in No. 16 when it comes to the all-time Superstars with the most matches in WWE history.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion goes up to ninth position when the list is narrowed down to current WWE stars. It is also the No. 1 position as far as female wrestlers are confirmed.

Natalya has been the measuring stick in the women's division for more than a decade. She has simply fitted into the company, regardless of the era.

The above tweet shows how much Natalya has given to WWE over the years, despite not boasting the same accolades as many members of the current women's roster. If anything, it also proves exactly why she is one of the most respected women in the company.