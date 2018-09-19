Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 Dream WWE Vs. Impact Wrestling Matches We Could See Following Partnership Rumors

Daniel Wood
2.79K   //    19 Sep 2018, 06:30 IST

Who will these Superstars face in Impact Wrestling Vs. UK
Who will these Superstars face in Impact
Wrestling Vs
. WWE?

With reports of Impact Wrestling executives and high-ranking WWE officials getting together for a meeting to have a 'general discussion' about the two companies, there's internet buzz going to Impact and WWE could be on the verge of a historic partnership.

Read Also: Impact Wrestling Vs. UK Results

Well, they may just have legitimately been having a 'general discussion' but if they are on the verge of a historic partnership that means that we could end up seeing Superstars from WWE wrestling stars from Impact Wrestling.

Read Also: Impact Wrestling Vs. Lucha Underground Results

So, if, and it's a big if at this stage, that does happen. What are the dream matches between WWE and Impact stars that we'd love to see? Well, I've given it some thought and without further ado let me present to you

#9. oVe & Sami Callihan Vs. The New Day

The battle of the trios!
The battle of the trios!

oVe with Sami Callihan have quickly cemented themselves as one of the best things about Impact Wrestling with their feuds against LAX and The Lucha Bros. Now they're on a mission to prove they're the best trio in the world.

But in order to do that they're going to have to beat not just one of the best trios in the world, but one of the most successful tag-teams in professional wrestling in general, The New Day, who are multiple time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Besides, the comedic element of the New Day will clash superbly with the violent savagery of oVe to make an incredible match, plus we've seen that the New Day can take part in the more extreme matches at last year's Hell in a Cell!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
