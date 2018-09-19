WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling Execs And WWE Officials Had A Meeting This Week

Are Vince and Triple H about to pull off something huge with Impact Wrestling?

What's the story?

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling executives Ed Nordholm and Scott D'Amore and members of Triple H's team from the WWE met up this week to have a 'general discussion' about the WWE and Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

The relationship between Impact Wrestling and WWE has noticeably softened over the last year or so.

Perhaps most evident when footage from Impact Wrestling was used during the build-up and payoff of the Matt Hardy program with Bray Wyatt that culminated in Ultimate Deletion. Another example of this is with recent AJ Styles video packages

The heart of the matter

Could this growing relationship between Impact and WWE be the start of something huge for the two wrestling companies, one-time regarded as the number one and number two professional wrestling companies in the world? That's certainly a possibility if the reports from PWInsider of a meeting between the two companies are to be believed.

One WWE source described the meeting as a general discussion about the two companies and as a chance to get everyone in the same room as opposed to a specific negotiation.

Before anyone's minds start racing and people start thinking that WWE are about to buy Impact, the PWInsider article states that a source within Impact couldn't stress enough that both Impact Wrestling and its video library weren't for sale

One Impact source specifically stressed that the meetings were not regarding the sale of either Impact Wrestling as a company or it's video library, stating neither are for sale

What's next?

Whilst PWInsider's report doesn't hint towards anything too exciting stemming from the meeting other than it being a 'general discussion', there is a lot of buzz amongst wrestling journalists online that something big could be on the horizon.

There is also some suggestion that the recent releases of Andrew Everett from Impact and Mahabali Shera from WWE could be tied into what was discussed in this meeting in some way, perhaps in a 'talent swap'. Plus there's the fact that current Impact stars Pentagon Jr and Fenix have also been linked with WWE, as well as long-time WWE loyalist Chris Jericho being linked with Impact.

Do you think WWE and Impact Wrestling should work together? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!