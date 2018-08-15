Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

9 Last-minute Predictions for SummerSlam 2018

Saurav Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
959   //    15 Aug 2018, 04:04 IST

What major swerves will we get to witness at SummerSlam 2018?
What major swerves will we get to witness at SummerSlam 2018?

"The Biggest Party Of The Summer" SummerSlam is all set to take place this Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a fourth consecutive year. This is the time of the year when WWE hypes up the matches, feuds, and segments. As we're only four days away the final card of this year's SummerSlam looks like-

  • Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns ( Universal Championship)
  • AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe ( WWE Championship)
  • Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)
  • Braun Strowman (h) vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank briefcase)
  • Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)
  • Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch-Triple Threat Match (SmackDown Women’s Championship)
  • Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)
  • Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
  • Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
  • Finn Bálor vs. Constable Baron Corbin
  • The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
  • B-Team (c) vs. The Revival ( Raw Tag Team Championship) -Kickoff
  • Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega -Kickoff

The above match card for this year's SummerSlam is looking pretty stacked according to me. This event is guaranteed to be an action-packed extravaganza with every major championship on the line.

As of now, thirteen-matches are scheduled to take place on the night including nine championship matches. So here are all the last-minute predictions that the WWE Universe needs to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Hopefully, this gives fans an idea of what to expect for The biggest party of The Summer and might even help people decide if they want to watch the PPV or not.

#9 Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Image result for shinsuke nakamura win the us title
Nakamura won his first title on the WWE main roster at Extreme Rules PPV

As of now, WWE has confirmed Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his U.S title against the former champion Jeff Hardy in a match at SummerSlam. Nakamura won the title recently returning from a dog bite injury back at WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It was only about a matter of seconds before Nakamura grabbed his first title on the main roster. Many of us saw Nakamura going for a low-blow before the match even got started and quickly cover Hardy for 1-2-3-count to win the U.S title.

It is strongly speculated that Nakamura will retain his title successfully this Sunday. His win over Hardy will not only provide him with the momentum that he had lost, it will elevate his career as a champion and bring some fresh feuds down the road. Also, there is no reason for Jeff to win the title now, it's better off with the guy like Shinsuke.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura wins

1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Dean Ambrose Ronda Rousey Leisure Reading
Saurav Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
No fist No Fury. Call it what you want.
9 early SummerSlam 2018 predictions
RELATED STORY
5 unconventional predictions for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: SummerSlam 2018 is doomed to fail
RELATED STORY
5 Early Bold Predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Unlikely Predictions For SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose has to return at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for SummerSlam, and two more potential...
RELATED STORY
5 worst case scenarios for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 Predictions: Match card and Winners
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars to watch out for Post-SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us