9 Last-minute Predictions for SummerSlam 2018

Saurav Chaudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 959 // 15 Aug 2018, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What major swerves will we get to witness at SummerSlam 2018?

"The Biggest Party Of The Summer" SummerSlam is all set to take place this Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a fourth consecutive year. This is the time of the year when WWE hypes up the matches, feuds, and segments. As we're only four days away the final card of this year's SummerSlam looks like-

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns ( Universal Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe ( WWE Championship)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

Braun Strowman (h) vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank briefcase)

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)

Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch-Triple Threat Match (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Finn Bálor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

B-Team (c) vs. The Revival ( Raw Tag Team Championship) -Kickoff

Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega -Kickoff

The above match card for this year's SummerSlam is looking pretty stacked according to me. This event is guaranteed to be an action-packed extravaganza with every major championship on the line.

As of now, thirteen-matches are scheduled to take place on the night including nine championship matches. So here are all the last-minute predictions that the WWE Universe needs to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Hopefully, this gives fans an idea of what to expect for The biggest party of The Summer and might even help people decide if they want to watch the PPV or not.

#9 Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Nakamura won his first title on the WWE main roster at Extreme Rules PPV

As of now, WWE has confirmed Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his U.S title against the former champion Jeff Hardy in a match at SummerSlam. Nakamura won the title recently returning from a dog bite injury back at WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It was only about a matter of seconds before Nakamura grabbed his first title on the main roster. Many of us saw Nakamura going for a low-blow before the match even got started and quickly cover Hardy for 1-2-3-count to win the U.S title.

It is strongly speculated that Nakamura will retain his title successfully this Sunday. His win over Hardy will not only provide him with the momentum that he had lost, it will elevate his career as a champion and bring some fresh feuds down the road. Also, there is no reason for Jeff to win the title now, it's better off with the guy like Shinsuke.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura wins

1 / 9 NEXT