9 Real-life feuds between Vince McMahon and WWE legends

To be a success in WWE, talent, and perseverance are not the only things that matter; a good relationship - or even friendship - with the Chairman, Vince McMahon is key. McMahon, a self-made billionaire, has a shrewd business mind that has helped him become the man that he is now and grow WWE.

But, there have been some Superstars that he has not gotten along with, perhaps due to how he treated them financially or Superstars being unhappy at how they were used in WWE.

Here, we take a look at nine real-life feuds between Vince McMahon and WWE legends:

#9 Ultimate Warrior

Vince McMahon and Ultimate Warrior at the latter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Ultimate Warrior, like Hulk Hogan, helped build brand WWE in the late 80s and early 90s. Like Hogan, he too left the company on bad terms, as he was unhappy at how much he was paid following WrestleMania VII.

"I meant as much or more to that show as Hulk - I deserve to be paid the same," said Warrior.

He returned but left once again after WWE were under the scanner by federal authorities for the use of steroids.

He returned once again in 1996 and was involved in a few feuds, but was let go by WWE again for missing live events. He was once again offered a new deal by WWE but Warrior declined it and had a brief run with WCW before retiring for good.

Warrior returned to WWE in 2013, having patched things up with Vince McMahon. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania. But, the very next day he died, having suffered a major heart attack.

WWE instituted the Warrior Award in 2015 in honor of Ultimate Warrior.