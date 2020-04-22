9 Real-life wrestling couples appearing on the same brands in WWE

WWE has started working hard to keep real-life couples together on one brand

WWE is home to several Superstars who have managed to find their soulmates inside the ring. This isn’t new as we’ve seen people find love in their place of work several times, and we think it’s great to see Superstars find time for themselves outside the ring and enjoy companionship when they are no busy entertaining up.

Several wrestlers have found their partners while competing for WWE, while others found them outside and continued their relationship while performing for the company.

In recent years, the company has realized that it’s difficult for couples who work for the company to spend time together while on the road, as appearing on different brands can lead to them ending up in different cities.

Therefore, we’ve seen WWE bringing several wrestling couples together on one brand, allowing them to spend more time backstage and be together on the road while entertaining the fans.

This could lead to happier relationships and lesser problems arising as the couples remain close to each other.

In this article, we will look at the nine such couples which have been paired by the company on the same brand in order to allow them to spend more time together!

#9 Marina Shafir & Roderick Strong (NXT)

Known as one of the Four Horsewomen of MMA, Marina Shafir joined WWE along with Jessamyn Duke in May 2018. The two women made their first major appearance for NXT during WWE Evolution in 2018 when they interfered during the NXT Women's Championship match, in which they helped Shayna Baszler win the title over Kairi Sane.

Shafir has since worked a few matches with Duke and also assisted Baszler during her time in NXT, but hasn’t had too many top matches yet.

Roderick Strong, on the other hand, is one of the pillars of NXT and a member of WWE’s top faction, The Undisputed Era. Strong is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and NXT North American Champion, and arguably one of the strongest and hardest workers on the entire brand.

Shafir and Strong got engaged in December 2015, long before either joined WWE. In April 2017, Shafir gave birth to their first child, and the two got married on November 7, 2018.

While WWE hasn’t used the couple as much on screen, Shafir was named several times during Strong’s recent feud with Velveteen Dream in which Dream targeted Strong’s family on the mic.

Both Superstars have a bright future ahead of them, and Strong has the potential to become one of the faces of WWE in the years to come.